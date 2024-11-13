Intellinetics Grows 2024 Revenues 8.0% for Third Quarter of 2024

SaaS Revenue Increases 8.5% and



Professional Services Revenue Increases 11.5% with Strong Cash Flow

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.





2024 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenue increased 8.0% over the same period in 2023; the growth in the third quarter was fully organic.

Software as a Service revenue increased 8.5% over the same period in 2023. “IPAS” (IntelliCloud Payables Automation System) continued its commercialization; live reference accounts increased by 50% in the quarter and they are running smoothly. An additional three are scheduled to go live in Q4 2024. Management believes IPAS will be the primary driver of our SAAS growth going forward.

Professional services revenue increased 11.5% over the same period in 2023.

Net loss was $392,850, or $(0.09) net loss per basic and fully diluted share, compared to net income of $209,331, or $0.05 per basic and fully diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Q3 2024 included $381,042 in new share-based compensation expense. Q3 2024 includes $702,500 in sales and marketing expense which is $206,211 higher than Q3 2023 due to our new focus on enhancing our sales and marketing approach.

Adjusted EBITDA was $479,537, compared to $708,749 for the same period in 2023.

Quarter ended with $1,339,500 in debt principal, down from $2,964,500 at December 31, 2023 after prepaying $800,000 of the debt principal in the quarter. Year-to-date, Intellinetics has made $1,625,000 in debt pre-payments.

For the Quarter ended



September 30, 2024 2023 Revenues: Sale of software $ 13,334 $ 9,422 Software as a service 1,403,942 1,293,745 Software maintenance services 352,066 353,010 Professional services 2,600,230 2,333,090 Storage and retrieval services 220,053 259,162 Total revenues $ 4,589,625 $ 4,248,429

James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics, stated, “We had tremendous positive feedback and customer support at the October Build SmarterTM homebuilding industry conference where we showcased our IPAS payables automation solution. At the conference, we had a new IPAS customer present their high ROI in going live with our solution, which, when properly implemented, can pay for itself in months. We are working to deliver that experience with each new customer. That’s why it sells, and that’s why we are so excited about offering this solution. I am convinced more than ever that the time is now to invest in sales and marketing to get the word out with the goal of growing our revenues more aggressively. Our marketing spend is expanding for trade shows and targeted campaigns for IPAS, as well as our K-12 prospects and other select solutions where we excel, such as micrographics.”

“IPAS continues to be the biggest opportunity for us to transform our business. IPAS solutions average a higher SAAS annual revenue per customer by a factor of 5 to 10 over our more traditional document management solutions. As a result, sales of the IPAS solutions to each new customer can lead to faster growth than in the past. At the same time, I want to stress that while we are investing to grow more aggressively than in the past, we are mindful of our base business and our cash flow. We are strengthening all aspects of our infrastructure, from more leveraging of our transition to NetSuite, which will be complete by the end of this year, to enhancing our SOC2 process and our employee training program. Further, we increased our software development staff this year, which has already driven more rapid deployment of new features to our products.”

Summary – 2024 Third Quarter Results

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $4,589,625, an increase of 8.0%, as compared with $4,248,429 for the same period in 2023. This organic increase was driven by an 8.5% increase in SaaS revenue, and an 11.5% increase in professional services fees, partially offset by lower sales of storage and retrieval and flat revenues, as expected, in software maintenance services. Recurring revenue grew 2.6% and represented 58.6% of total revenue.

Total operating expenses increased 37.3% to $3,104,065, compared to $2,260,036 in the third quarter 2023, driven by $381,042 in share-based compensation expense, planned investments in sales and marketing that resulted in an additional $206,211 expense over the same expense in the third quarter 2023, plus higher non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses, and higher general and administrative expenses to support the growing size of our business. Loss from operations was $298,211 compared to income from operations of $345,555 in the third quarter 2023.

Intellinetics reported net loss of $392,850 for the quarter compared to net income of $209,331 for the same period in 2023. Basic and diluted net loss per share for the quarter was $(0.09), compared to net income per share of $0.05 per basic and fully diluted share for the third quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $479,537 compared to $708,749 in the third quarter 2023.

Summary – 2024 Year-to-Date Results

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $13,738,302, an increase of 8.2% compared to $12,693,692 for the same period in 2023. Total operating expenses increased 28.2% to $8,869,062, compared to $6,915,921 the same period in 2023. In addition to structural investments for growth and scale, the primary driver of the expense increase was $914,960 related to share-based compensation, including our granting of stock options to employees and directors and our issuance of restricted stock awards to employees, a non-cash expense except for $69,525 relating to shares canceled for payment of payroll taxes as part of a cashless grant. Loss from operations was $160,585, compared to income from operations of $925,942 in the same period last year. Intellinetics reported a net loss of $492,514, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share (inclusive of a charges related to share-based compensation), compared to net income of $457,628, or $0.11 per basic and $0.10 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,851,116 compared to $1,990,274 in the same period 2023.

2024 Outlook

Based on management’s current plans and assumptions, Intellinetics reiterated expectations that it will grow revenues on a year-over-year basis for the fiscal year 2024, and reiterated its guidance provided last quarter that it expects its investments in sales and marketing will cause Adjusted EBITDA to decline compared to 2023 levels.”

Conference Call

Intellinetics is holding a conference call to discuss these results on a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Intellinetics website at https://ir.intellinetics.com/. Investors can also dial in to the webcast by calling (877) 407-8133 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8040. A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through December 13, 2024 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 and using replay access code 13750112.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. Intellinetics’ flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, increased sales and marketing efforts, future revenues, including t the “2024 Outlook” for revenues and Adjusted EBITDA; organic revenue growth from both new and existing customers; market share, growth of our markets, and better results due to price increases; sustainable profitability; the success, revenues and customer ROI of new products and solutions, including IPAS; continued growth of SaaS revenue; expansion of relationships with key customers; the timing and ongoing negotiations relating to potential revenue reductions with our largest professional services customer; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties related to a potential revenue reduction from our largest professional services customer; the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, challenges with hiring and maintaining a stable workforce, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intellinetics uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity. Intellinetics urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Income, which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Intellinetics’ financial performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest expense, any income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, note conversion and note or equity offer warrant or stock expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and transaction costs.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net (loss) income – GAAP $ (392,850 ) $ 209,331 Interest expense, net 94,639 136,224 Depreciation and amortization 287,723 247,738 Stock-based compensation 490,025 115,456 Adjusted EBITDA $ 479,537 $ 708,749

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net (loss) income – GAAP $ (492,514 ) $ 457,628 Interest expense, net 331,929 468,314 Depreciation and amortization 826,371 715,259 Stock-based compensation 1,185,330 349,073 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,851,116 $ 1,990,274

Recurring Revenue: Recognized revenue for any applicable period that we characterize as being recurring in nature, without regard to contract start or end dates or renewal rates. It includes the following revenue types: SaaS subscription agreements, maintenance contracts related to perpetual software licenses, storage and retrieval services, and professional services revenues in the nature of business process outsourcing. It excludes revenues of a type that are not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses, most document conversion services, and other professional services that are project based. Recurring revenue is not determined by reference to deferred revenue, unbilled revenue, or any other GAAP financial measure over any period, so the Company has not reconciled the Recurring Revenues to any GAAP measure. Recurring revenue should not be extrapolated into a precise prediction of future revenues, because it does not take into account our contract start and end dates and our renewal rates. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Intellinetics’ recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.

Reconciliation of revenues to recurring revenues:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Revenues as reported: Sale of software $ 13,334 $ 9,422 Software as a service 1,403,942 1,293,745 Software maintenance services 352,066 353,010 Professional services 2,600,230 2,333,090 Storage and retrieval 220,053 259,162 $ 4,589,625 $ 4,248,429 Revenues – recurring only: Sale of software – recurring $ – $ – Software as a service – recurring 1,347,638 1,222,903 Software maintenance services – recurring 352,066 353,010 Professional services – recurring 726,142 732,576 Storage and retrieval – recurring 175,925 227,050 $ 2,601,771 $ 2,535,539 Revenues – non-recurring only: Sale of software – non-recurring $ 13,334 $ 9,422 Software as a service – non-recurring 56,304 70,842 Software maintenance services – non-recurring – – Professional services – non-recurring 1,874,088 1,600,514 Storage and retrieval – non-recurring 44,128 32,112 $ 1,987,854 $ 1,712,890 Total recurring and non-recurring revenues $ 4,589,625 $ 4,248,429

Note 1 – Software as a service non-recurring revenue is comprised of professional services setup fees which are recognized ratably over the initial contract period. They do not renew, and are therefore non-recurring. Under ASC 606, they are deemed essential to the functionality of the subscription Software as a service, and are therefore recognized together with the subscription Software as a service revenue.

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Sale of software $ 13,334 $ 9,422 $ 34,046 $ 88,361 Software as a service 1,403,942 1,293,745 4,209,686 3,810,095 Software maintenance services 352,066 353,010 1,064,015 1,051,691 Professional services 2,600,230 2,333,090 7,742,266 6,930,695 Storage and retrieval services 220,053 259,162 688,289 812,850 Total revenues 4,589,625 4,248,429 13,738,302 12,693,692 Cost of revenues: Sale of software 1,137 5,889 7,327 21,414 Software as a service 228,923 200,104 662,501 679,126 Software maintenance services 13,743 13,165 42,817 44,998 Professional services 1,431,241 1,338,526 4,059,845 3,832,983 Storage and retrieval services 108,727 85,154 257,335 273,308 Total cost of revenues 1,783,771 1,642,838 5,029,825 4,851,829 Gross profit 2,805,854 2,605,591 8,708,477 7,841,863 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,113,842 1,516,009 6,268,131 4,632,559 Sales and marketing 702,500 496,289 1,774,560 1,568,103 Depreciation and amortization 287,723 247,738 826,371 715,259 Total operating expenses 3,104,065 2,260,036 8,869,062 6,915,921 (Loss) income from operations (298,211 ) 345,555 (160,585 ) 925,942 Interest expense, net (94,639 ) (136,224 ) (331,929 ) (468,314 ) Net (loss) income $ (392,850 ) $ 209,331 $ (492,514 ) $ 457,628 Basic net (loss) income per share: $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.11 Diluted (loss) net income per share: $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 4,230,806 4,073,757 4,191,459 4,073,757 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 4,230,806 4,387,515 4,191,459 4,389,145

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 2,501,729 $ 1,215,248 Accounts receivable, net 1,259,491 1,850,375 Accounts receivable, unbilled 1,149,237 1,320,837 Parts and supplies, net 89,029 110,272 Contract assets 135,053 140,165 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 380,086 367,478 Total current assets 5,514,625 5,004,375 Property and equipment, net 1,122,488 924,257 Right of use assets, operating 2,126,213 2,532,928 Right of use assets, finance 255,926 219,777 Intangible assets, net 3,526,606 3,909,338 Goodwill 5,789,821 5,789,821 Other assets 698,706 645,764 Total assets $ 19,034,385 $ 19,026,260 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 432,300 $ 194,454 Accrued compensation 760,075 337,884 Accrued expenses 132,751 164,103 Lease liabilities, operating – current 829,265 712,607 Lease liabilities, finance – current 67,610 49,926 Deferred revenues 3,468,109 2,927,808 Total current liabilities 5,690,110 4,386,782 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable 775,587 2,209,242 Notes payable – related party 511,348 560,602 Lease liabilities, operating – net of current portion 1,411,832 1,942,970 Lease liabilities, finance – net of current portion 201,971 175,943 Total long-term liabilities 2,900,738 4,888,757 Total liabilities 8,590,848 9,275,539 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,230,806 and 4,113,621 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 4,231 4,114 Additional paid-in capital 32,026,843 30,841,630 Accumulated deficit (21,587,537 ) (21,095,023 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,443,537 9,750,721 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,034,385 $ 19,026,260

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (492,514 ) $ 457,628 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 826,371 715,259 Bad debt (recovery) expense (3,780 ) 59,485 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 547 – Amortization of deferred financing costs 142,091 138,234 Amortization of debt discount – 22,044 Amortization of right of use assets, financing 53,140 28,181 Share based compensation 1,185,330 349,073 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 594,664 (262,627 ) Accounts receivable, unbilled 171,600 (681,390 ) Parts and supplies 21,243 (21,949 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,496 ) (71,609 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 628,685 13,251 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (7,765 ) 4,673 Deferred revenues 540,301 378,061 Total adjustments 4,144,931 670,686 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,652,417 1,128,314 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalization of internal use software (302,396 ) (348,051 ) Purchases of property and equipment (392,963 ) (84,002 ) Net cash used in investing activities (695,359 ) (432,053 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of earnout liabilities – (700,000 ) Principal payments on financing lease liability (45,577 ) (23,167 ) Repayment of notes payable (1,307,169 ) (980,450 ) Repayment of notes payable – related parties (317,831 ) – Net cash used in financing activities (1,670,577 ) (1,703,617 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,286,481 (1,007,356 ) Cash – beginning of period 1,215,248 2,696,481 Cash – end of period $ 2,501,729 $ 1,689,125 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 218,461 $ 329,855 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 19,077 8,344 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for finance lease liability $ 89,289 $ 107,610

