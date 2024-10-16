Intellinetics Expands Payables Automation Solutions Practice into K-12 Market Following Successful Pilot Program

Fueled by Demand for AP Automation and ERP Partnership in Key K-12 Market





COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today is proud to announce the expansion of its IntelliCloud Payable Automation Solution (IPAS) into the K-12 market in partnership with Software Unlimited, Inc. (SUI), a major software developer and publisher of solutions for the K-12 market. The expansion follows the successful completion of a pilot program with Clear Creek Amana Community School District (CCACSD).

Intellinetics IPAS for K-12 virtually eliminates all paper and manual steps in the scanning, capture, indexing, and filing of a school district’s AP Invoices and automates the approval process while improving transparency and audit capabilities.

The IntelliCloud Capture as a Service (CaaS) feature processes invoices sent to email inboxes and uses AI to determine invoice type, analyze and extract key fields on the document, and files the invoice automatically and securely into IntelliCloud™, Intellinetics’ flagship electronic document management platform, branded as K12Docs for SUI customers, for fingertip viewing.

Once invoices have been categorized according to the school district’s criteria, they are automatically routed to the respective departments for approval. Each department is instantly notified that invoices have arrived and are ready to be coded and approved.

“School Districts often rely on labor-intensive and disconnected systems in an attempt to manage their AP processes and as a result, they are constantly chasing and shuffling paper, buried in manual work, and anchored to filing cabinets,” said Corey Atkinson, Director of Sales & Marketing for SUI. “After a successful pilot program with CCACSD, we are excited to introduce IPAS to our customers to eliminate the most common pain points we see in a school districts AP processing and provide a solution for working more efficiently with critical business data, reduce costs, and strengthen compliance.”

“We are confident in the K-12 sector as a key market for generating significant IPAS SaaS revenue growth,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “The tangible ROI IPAS provides to K-12 customers, combined with the large addressable market for IPAS created by the partnership with SUI, as well as sales opportunities within our direct K-12 customer base, underscores that confidence.”

Continued DeSocio, “We remained focused on increasing our paths to market for IPAS by building strategic partnerships with best-in-class ERP vendors like SUI. Our ability to embed our technology with theirs is the building block for mutual growth.”

“As a longtime customer of SUI and Intellinetics, we were honored to be part of the pilot program for IPAS,” stated Lori Robertson, Sr. Executive Director of Finance, CCACSD. “It’s exciting to know they are constantly innovating and transforming their platform and services to address our biggest challenges. The ability to capture AP invoices directly from email, effortlessly automate our routing and approval process, and securely store them in K12Docs is akin to getting 25% more man-hours for our department. By automating mundane tasks, our employees, one of our district’s greatest assets, can unlock their full potential and focus on strategic priorities that advance student academic achievement.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow, and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

About Software Unlimited, Inc.

The mission at Software Unlimited, Inc. is to create, maintain, update, and support comprehensive and affordable fund accounting solutions tailored to meet the state specific reporting requirements for K-12 schools. In-house product developers, full-service training staff, and a knowledgeable customer service team guarantee customers will receive unlimited access to service and support from experienced professionals. Inclusive licensing covers unlimited updates, training, and support to help K-12 administrators focus on what is important. For additional information, please visit www.su-inc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Joe Spain, CFO



Intellinetics, Inc.



614.921.8170



investors@intellinetics.com