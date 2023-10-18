Intellinetics and CyberCoach Partner to Bring Cybersecurity Training to Highly Regulated Clients

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, proudly announce their strategic partnership with CyberCoach, a modern security training company. This collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing cybersecurity awareness for clients in highly regulated sectors, including K-12 education and public services. Intellinetics will distribute CyberCoach’s training program, joining their mission to bridge the digital divide.





Modern Security Training for Everyone

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need for comprehensive cybersecurity training is paramount, especially for organizations handling sensitive information. Employees need digital skills, but not everyone has access to security training.

Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage and store their data securely. CyberCoach is known for its innovative chat-based cybersecurity training program. By forging this partnership, the companies aim to fortify client defenses against evolving cyber threats and make modern security training more widely accessible. CyberCoach training equips employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to safeguard professional and personal information.

“Our collaboration with CyberCoach is a strategic move to address the cybersecurity challenges faced by our clients,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO at Intellinetics. “As organizations digitize their operations, it is imperative to prioritize cybersecurity awareness and preparedness. CyberCoach’s expertise in providing cutting-edge training aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering secure and compliant digital transformation solutions.”

CyberCoach brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity education and training, with a platform offering 24/7 advice and bite-sized training certification games directly in Microsoft Teams and Slack.

“We are excited to join forces with Intellinetics to address the pressing cybersecurity needs of school systems and public sector clients,” said Maria Bique, CEO of CyberCoach. “Our mission is to empower organizations and their employees with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. Together with Intellinetics, we look forward to creating a more resilient and secure future for clients and employees.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow, and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

About CyberCoach

CyberCoach is developed by Cult Security as part of its mission to reduce the digital skill gap. Privacy is a basic human right, and cybersecurity training is necessary for all individuals and companies to remain safe in the digital age. Cult developed CyberCoach to democratize access to digital security skills and challenge the impact a cybersecurity software company can have on society. In addition to on-the-job coaching, CyberCoach provides training and 24/7 anonymous support to help employees stay safe outside of work.

CyberCoach was founded by Maria Bique (CEO), Teemu Turunen (CPO) and Mikko Toivanen (CTO). Combined, the founding team has more than 50 years of experience in the intersection of tech, security, and business. CyberCoach is backed by international investors including Butterfly Ventures, Futurice, and Villagecape Ventures. For additional information, please visit www.cybercoach.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

FNK IR



Tom Baumann / Rob Fink



646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048



INLX@fnkir.com

Joe Spain, CFO



Intellinetics, Inc.



614.921.8170



investors@intellinetics.com