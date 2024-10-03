Intelligent Waves Welcomes Ingrid Peterson as Vice President of Client Delivery

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator providing mission-focused, multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Department of Defense (DoD) and National Security, proudly announces the appointment of Ingrid Peterson as the company’s new Vice President of Client Delivery. In her role, Peterson will oversee IW’s cybersecurity and national security-focused programs, bringing her extensive experience in program and project management to lead high-impact initiatives for executive-level clients.





With over twenty years of experience in the military and consulting sectors, Ingrid Peterson brings a unique blend of expertise to her new role at Intelligent Waves. Her previous roles in the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Intelligence Community, including a leadership position at Guidehouse, have equipped her with the skills to navigate complex challenges and deliver on critical missions.

Tony Crescenzo, IW’s CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to add Ingrid Peterson as Vice President of Client Delivery and welcome her to our executive management team. Her proven track record supporting the DoD and National Security will add significant value to our growth.”

A veteran of the United States Navy, Peterson served for eight years as a naval flight officer, conducting intelligence missions with Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Two. (VQ-2) and managing intelligence analysts at the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI).

At Intelligent Waves, Peterson will lead efforts in the program and project management services, focusing on strategy development and operations for executive clients. Her expertise will support IW’s mission to deliver innovative, secure solutions that meet client objectives and ensure alignment with national security goals.

In addition to her professional roles, Ingrid Peterson is an active member of the geospatial intelligence community. She currently serves as the Chair of the USGIF (United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation) Advisory Committee and is a board member of the USNA (United States Naval Academy) Alumni Association Greater Washington Chapter.

Ingrid Peterson’s academic background is as impressive as her professional one. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science from the United States Naval Academy (USNA). During her time at USNA, she was a competitive athlete, participating in Division 1 cross country and track.

