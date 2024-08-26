Intelligent Waves Recognized As One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies by Inc. 5000 List for 2024

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing companies in the 2024 Inc. 5000 List.





The Inc. 5000 List celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in America. These companies thrived despite the pandemic, inflation, and supply chain woes. The 2024 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over the last three years. They generated 874,940 jobs and $317 billion in revenue and showed where the economy is going.

Recently, Intelligent Waves doubled its size due to a historic contract win of $99 million with the US Air Force for one of the most innovative Aerospace and defense programs: crowd-sourced flight Data. This disruptive technology program combines advanced analytics, telecommunications, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and aeronautics to improve performance and flight safety.

Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, stated, “IW is honored to be recognized by the prestigious Inc. magazine and to rank among America’s fastest-growing companies.” Crescenzo added, “As a transformational IT organization, IW designs and executes high-impact solutions for the most demanding government agencies. We strategically leverage innovative technologies to help customers solve and support their most complex challenges. We do so by creating a high level of customer intimacy, which allows us to fully understand their mission to deliver exceptional outcomes anytime, anywhere, in any domain.”

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com

