Intelligent Waves Names Whitney Barrera as Vice President of Talent

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, has named Whitney Barrera as its new Vice President of Talent. Barrera, an expert in recruiting veteran and civilian candidates in the government sector, will oversee all aspects of Intelligent Waves’ growing recruitment efforts due to its continued growth in cybersecurity and secure communications for the Defense and Intelligence Community. In February of 2022, Whitney received the prestigious 2022 Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve Patriot Award.

Barrera joins Intelligent Waves after serving as Director of Talent Management and Director of Talent Acquisition for Illuminate; a DoD contractor focused on delivering technology solutions. During her tenure, Barrera led the entire life-cycle Recruiting/Talent Acquisition function while also focusing on the development of a new SkillBridge program to bring in more Veteran employees.

“We are thrilled to add Whitney Barrera to IW’s leadership team. Her invaluable experience in recruiting first-class talent in this highly competitive market will play a pivotal role in Intelligent Waves’ organizational growth,” said Heidi Parks, Chief People Officer.

Barrera attended American University in Washington D.C., where she studied Foreign Languages, Communications and completed significant coursework in Organizational Development as well as Spanish. She is also a member of The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and Talent Acquisition Leadership Keynotes (TALK).

About Intelligent Waves:

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

Contacts

Mr. Gal Borenstein

Borenstein Group, Inc

Tel: 703-385-8178×70

Email: Gal@Borensteingroup.com