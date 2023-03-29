Intelligent Waves Named Winner of the 2023 Merit Telecom & Wireless Award for GRAYPATH, Its Next-Generation Secure Communication Solution

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading technology integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that it won one of the top awards in the 2023 Merit Telecom & Wireless Award in the Security category for its secure communication solution, GRAYPATH.

The Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, have announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom. The Merit Awards for Telecom were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation telecom, wireless and mobile solutions.

Intelligent Waves earned this award for its launch of its GRAYPATH solution, proactively elevating Government IT Innovation’s innovative brand. Additionally, this solution garnered the attention of the special operations and IC defense secure communications community.

GRAYPATH (GP) is the next generation of cybersecurity expeditionary communications. It is a simple, asymmetric solution that ensures robust, reliable, secure, non-attributable global communication for special operations of the U.S. military.

“There was an overwhelming volume of Merit Awards Telecom submissions this year which clearly is a reflection of the innovations and technology advancements the industry has made over the last year,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards. “We congratulate all of this year’s winners and look forward to seeing further progress throughout the year.”

