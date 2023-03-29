<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Intelligent Waves Named Winner of the 2023 Merit Telecom & Wireless Award...
Business Wire

Intelligent Waves Named Winner of the 2023 Merit Telecom & Wireless Award for GRAYPATH, Its Next-Generation Secure Communication Solution

di Business Wire

 

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOsIntelligent Waves (IW), a leading technology integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that it won one of the top awards in the 2023 Merit Telecom & Wireless Award in the Security category for its secure communication solution, GRAYPATH.

The Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, have announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom. The Merit Awards for Telecom were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation telecom, wireless and mobile solutions.

Intelligent Waves earned this award for its launch of its GRAYPATH solution, proactively elevating Government IT Innovation’s innovative brand. Additionally, this solution garnered the attention of the special operations and IC defense secure communications community.

GRAYPATH (GP) is the next generation of cybersecurity expeditionary communications. It is a simple, asymmetric solution that ensures robust, reliable, secure, non-attributable global communication for special operations of the U.S. military.

“There was an overwhelming volume of Merit Awards Telecom submissions this year which clearly is a reflection of the innovations and technology advancements the industry has made over the last year,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards. “We congratulate all of this year’s winners and look forward to seeing further progress throughout the year.”

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

Contacts

Mr. Gal Borenstein

Company: Borenstein Group, Inc

Tel: 703-385-8178×70

Email: Gal@Borensteingroup.com

Articoli correlati

Calix Welcomes John Durocher as Chief Customer Officer To Lead Its Rapidly Growing, Award-Winning Customer Success, Services, Education, and Support Organization

Business Wire Business Wire -
A pioneer who helped define the customer success function in the cloud industry during his 16-year tenure at Salesforce,...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Enterprise Connect 2023 Announces the Award Winners for the Best of Enterprise Connect Industry Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bandwidth and Theta Lake Tie for Overall Best of Enterprise Connect Award; Winners Announced in Four Category Awards ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

ASPINA and CAYNOVA – Bring Seat Thermal Comfort into Aviation Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASPINA is proud to partner with CAYNOVA (www.caynova.com) bringing personal thermal comfort into the aviation industry....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Calix Welcomes John Durocher as Chief Customer Officer To Lead Its Rapidly Growing, Award-Winning...

Business Wire