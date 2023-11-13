Intelligent Waves Named Military Friendly® Employer for Second Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a veteran-owned and operated, leading technology integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Award for the second consecutive year. The Military Friendly® Company survey investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful regarding actual outcomes and impact. From hiring and career advancement to customer service and charitable investment, Military Friendly® Companies lead the way. Intelligent Waves joins over 1500 organizations whose commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community are being celebrated.





“Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks; we salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen.” – Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®.

Intelligent Waves demonstrates patriotism and recognizes the value veterans bring to the workplace by supporting veterans’ transition to civilian careers by partnering with Warriors Ethos. This non-profit assists veterans, service members, and their spouses. Since its inception, IW has raised millions of dollars for this cause and contributed hundreds of hours of community service to its employees. In addition, IW’s employees actively and personally follow through by mentoring and guiding individual veterans to ensure their successful transition back to the workforce in Northern Virginia.

Intelligent Waves unlocks inspiration and drives innovation. Whether complex or challenging, we find a way to make it happen. Through leadership, mentorship, and partnerships, we keep the mission moving forward. We are committed to employee growth, offering no-cost benefits and perks, and nurturing our corporate culture. Intelligent Waves fosters a positive culture that inspires impact, inclusiveness, and a strong sense of community.

About Intelligent Waves:

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About the Military Friendly Program:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

