Intelligent Waves Mints Platinum as Winner of Best Cybersecurity Solution for Homeland Security at the 2023 ASTORS Awards

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced it is the recipient of a 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award from American Security Today (AST) for its Next-Generation Cyber-Defense Solution, GRAYPATH.





IW’s GRAYPATH is a leading-edge Attack Surface Management solution that addresses VPN vulnerabilities to secure classified communications. This exceptional innovation has garnered the respect of the high-tech homeland security, military, and intelligence community.

GRAYPATH is a software-defined, cloud-hosted, Distributed Virtual Network (DVN) that uses Spread Spectrum IP technology to provide unprecedented security, performance, and reliability. GRAYPATH spread spectrum IP separates application traffic data packets and simultaneously bursts the packets across multiple secure communications channels and agnostic communications mediums. As a result, GRAYPATH provides unprecedented data security by simultaneously bursting application packets across multiple encrypted channels, provides superior performance by sharing data throughput capacity across numerous mediums, and ensures exceptional reliability through automated monitoring of data channels and autonomous “smart switching” of data pathways.

Intelligent Waves’ Chief Strategy Officer John Hammes stated, “We are honored and excited to receive this recognition for GRAYPATH, a strategic solution developed in collaboration to protect our nation’s defense and homeland security critical infrastructure.”

The Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program from AST Magazine is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in various government, homeland security, and public safety vertical markets. The preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, the ‘ASTORS’ Awards, features the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market to ensure readers have the information they need to keep our Nation safe – one facility, street, and city at a time.

About Intelligent Waves:

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About the AST ‘ASTORS’ Awards:

American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program is entering its eight year in 2023 and continues to recognize the outstanding innovations of top firms and agencies in the Homeland Security and Public Safety fields. For more information, visit AmericanSecurityToday.com.

Contacts

Mr. Gal Borenstein



Borenstein Group, Inc



703-385-8178×70



Gal@Borensteingroup.com