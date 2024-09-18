Intelligent Waves (IW) Wins the 2024 Distinguished Service Award By NVC for Its Support of Veterans

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DC—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions, is proud to announce it was named a Veteran-Owned Business of the Year in the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Distinguished Service Award competition in the large company category.





The Distinguished Service Awards honor individuals, companies, and non-profit organizations for their service to veterans in the Greater Washington business community. The Awards are presented in recognition of community stewardship and business leadership. NOVA’s business community has dedicated time and resources to making this process more accessible for those who serve. This event recognizes those who have made meaningful contributions to helping veterans succeed.

Intelligent Waves is owned and predominantly managed by veterans. As such, it is committed to attracting veteran candidates and helping them transition into the civilian workforce, creating high-paying technology jobs.

Tony Crescenzo, President and CEO, added, “Intelligent Waves (IW) is deeply honored to accept this prestigious award on behalf of our entire team. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving veterans, whose sacrifice and resilience inspire us every day. We believe that true leadership is measured not just by business success but by the impact we have on our community. To be acknowledged for our contributions to veterans’ success is both humbling and motivating, and it strengthens our resolve to continue making a difference. Together, we rise by lifting those who have given so much for our freedom.”

About Intelligent Waves (IW)

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

Contacts

Mr. Gal Borenstein

Company: Borenstein Group, Inc

Tel: 703-385-8178 x 70

Email: gal@borensteingroup.com