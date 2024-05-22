Intelligent Waves’ GRAYPATH and Phantom Innovative CyberComm Solutions Win Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2024

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor Intelligent Waves’ leading innovation and cybersecurity expertise supporting the DoD and the IC Community.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that its secure communication solutions, GRAYPATH and Phantom won the Gold Excellence Award for Government Cyber Industry Solution in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.





“We congratulate Intelligent Waves on being recognized as an award winner in the Technology category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects an outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

Intelligent Waves won Government Cyber Industry Solution – NORTH AMERICA (between 100 to 499 employees) for launching GRAYPATH and Phantom solutions and the US Air Force’s Crowd-Source Flight Data (CSFD) Program, proactively elevating Government IT Innovation’s innovative brand. Additionally, these solutions garnered the attention of the special operations and IC defense secure communications community.

GRAYPATH (GP) is the next generation of cybersecurity expeditionary communications. It is a simple, asymmetric solution that ensures robust, reliable, secure, non-attributable global communication for special operations of the U.S. military.

Phantom is IW’s award-winning cyber-defense solution for ultra-secure communication. Phantom Next-Generation allows the DoD’s cyber defense operations community to access foreign points of presence to conduct remote data gathering and research while at the same time protecting organizations and individuals from exposure to foreign intelligence. In addition, it has a low probability of detecting, intercepting, and exploiting application traffic and obscuring a user’s location.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

