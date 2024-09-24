Intelligent Waves and SpiderOak Enter Into Strategic Collaboration to Enable the DoD to Securely Communicate in Globally Contested Environments

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator providing mission-focused, multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Department of Defense (DoD), has announced a strategic partnership with SpiderOak, the leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for next-generation space and tactical edge operations. The strategic partnership will address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) critical operational need to communicate securely through a ground-breaking decentralized communication network that remains functional even when traditional ground and space infrastructure is compromised or denied.





The DoD faces state and non-state global adversaries that routinely threaten to disrupt and obstruct critical information flow through terrestrial and satellite communications. Intelligent Waves and SpiderOak have partnered to deliver an advanced solution that counters that threat. This new solution ensures an ultra-secure, decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) network to transmit sensitive tactical information. Their unique innovation will enable the DoD to disseminate critical information efficiently and continue using that network even when the infrastructure itself has been compromised. This disruptive communications solution enables conventional and disadvantaged networks to leverage the most advanced distributed ledger technology to strengthen tactical intelligence and communication in severely contested environments.

Dave Pearah, CEO of SpiderOak, stated, “As global cyber threats rapidly evolve, the need for secure, resilient communication channels has never been more critical. Partnering with Intelligent Waves allows SpiderOak to leverage its deep understanding of the DoD’s mission-critical needs, enabling us to deliver a cutting-edge, decentralized communication solution that can withstand even the most hostile and remote edge computing environments. Together, we’re setting a new standard for cybersecurity in contested spaces, ensuring that the DoD remains connected and informed, no matter the sophistication of the cyber threat.”

This new solution allows users in individual stations using disadvantaged networks to access information via an encrypted distributed ledger at any time. It enables the download of messages sent even if the individual nodes were offline while transmitting the original message. The transmission of data via radio is also managed with an invisible array of distributed ledgers to create a decentralized communications network that enables information flow in contested environments.

Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, added, “IW is excited to bring this disruptive communications technology on board to help the DoD avoid compromised communications when facing near-peer adversaries. SpiderOak, a leader in zero-trust cybersecurity technologies, paired with Intelligent Waves’ proven portfolio of secure communications solutions like GRAYPATH and Phantom, forms a promising partnership.”

Lieutenant General (Ret) Ken Tovo, SpiderOak Advisory Board member and former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) commented, “As we return to a national security environment defined by great power competition, in many ways, ‘what was old, is new again.’ As in the Cold War, the U.S. is confronted by capable adversaries that can disrupt space- and terrestrially-based communications networks through direct attack, electronic interference, and interception. In the past, high frequency radios offered reliable, low probability of intercept and detection long range communications. What is new is the ability to use distributed ledger and peer-to-peer technology to ensure secure communications at the tactical edge, despite a contested electromagnetic spectrum. Secure communication is always an essential component of successful military operations; the team of SpiderOak and Intelligent Waves can provide it.”

This strategic partnership between Intelligent Waves and SpiderOak underscores a shared commitment to advancing secure communication solutions that address the evolving threats facing the DoD. By combining cutting-edge decentralized technologies with proven expertise in mission-critical communications, the collaboration offers the DoD a powerful tool to maintain resilient and secure information flow, even in the most contested environments. Together, Intelligent Waves and SpiderOak are leading the charge in ensuring that the nation’s warfighters can operate with confidence, no matter the challenges presented by adversaries or compromised infrastructure.

About Intelligent Waves (IW)

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated software company that delivers end-to-end cybersecurity and resiliency solutions for civil, military, and commercial space operations. Our commercially available products are built upon a foundation of zero-trust encryption, ephemeral cryptographic keys, and distributed ledger, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your most sensitive data in the space domain. For more information about SpiderOak products, services or business development opportunities, see www.spideroak.com.

