Intelligent Cockpit Company Under MINIEYE Secures Angel Investment Financing

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In September, Minsight, a subsidiary of MINIEYE, announced the successful completion of nearly $10 million in angel investment financing, with Fortune-Light Venture as the investor. The funds from this round will be utilized for the research and development of intelligent cockpit products and the expansion of mass production capabilities.









In the realm of automotive intelligence, vehicles are progressing towards the “third living space.” As a fundamental component, the adoption rate of intelligent cockpits is expected to accelerate due to the promotion of domestic and international regulations and the rising demand in the market. Minsight specializes in the research and development of intelligent cockpit sensing and interaction solutions. Its core product functions include Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Occupancy Monitoring System (OMS), and more. Minsight offers proactive services in six major scenarios: personal identification, secure takeover, seamless entry, childcare, multiplayer entertainment, and health monitoring. While ensuring driving safety, Minsight provides users with a more comfortable, personalized, and entertaining cockpit experience.

The Minsight core team possesses extensive development and project experience in fields such as artificial intelligence and visual perception. With its leading technological capabilities and adaptability to globaliztion, Minsight has achieved mass production in dozens of models and obtained certifications from EU regulations such as DDAW (Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning) and Euro-NCAP. It also successfully expands into overseas markets, including Europe and America.

About Minsight

Minsight (Hangzhou Ruijian Zhixing Technology Ltd.) is a developer under MINIEYE, focusing on intelligent cockpit sensing and interaction solutions. Currently, it has comprehensive coverage for the perception of individuals, objects, and the cockpit environment. Its core product functions include DMS, OMS, and more. Minsight is dedicated to creating competitive and fast-landing next-generation intelligent cockpit software and hardware products for the industry, providing better travel experiences for global consumers, and empowering the future of intelligent cockpits.

About MINIEYE

MINIEYE (Shenzhen Youjia Innov Tech Co., Ltd.) is a leading intelligent driving technology company in China, officially established in 2014. Its core technology covers three key scenarios of “driving, parking, and cockpit.” The company focuses on full-stack self-developed software and hardware integrated mass production solutions. MINIEYE is committed to leveraging its rich experience in large-scale mass production and continuous iteration of innovative technology to empower intelligent vehicles on all aspects.

