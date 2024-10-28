Intelligent Automation Advances Into AI Age, ISG Says

New research from ISG finds software providers are unifying automation and AI to enable more intelligent platforms, workflows and processes

The ISG Buyers Guides™ for Intelligent Automation, produced by ISG Software Research (formerly Ventana Research), note that in the next two years, many enterprises will leverage intelligent automation to interconnect disparate applications and systems across public and private cloud computing environments. This will enhance efficiency, reduce errors, enhance decision-making and allow human workers to focus on more complex, problem-solving activities, while augmenting their capabilities through human-AI collaboration that learns and improves over time.

“By integrating with existing systems and software tools and accessing large repositories of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, intelligent automation can lead to business process insights that contribute to innovation and competitive advantage,” said Jeff Orr, director of research, digital technology, with ISG.

Intelligent automation, ISG says, encompasses four specific software categories – process automation platforms, conversational automation, intelligent document processing, and process discovery and mining – in an ecosystem that helps organizations become more efficient, smarter, and more adaptable to changing business conditions.

“The choice of intelligent automation software should align with the enterprise’s strategic objectives and operational needs,” said Orr. “It is also important to consider factors such as the current process landscape, compatibility and integration with the technology infrastructure, data availability and quality, ROI and financial impact and organizational readiness.”

ISG Software Research asserts that, through the end of 2026, only one in five enterprises will leverage generative AI (GenAI) to analyze patterns and generate insights that will lead to improved business outcomes.

ISG notes that while GenAI and large language model (LLM) technologies offer valuable capabilities in natural language understanding and processing, content generation and task automation, it is crucial for organizations to understand thoroughly both the potential and the challenges of these technologies.

“CIOs and IT leaders should approach intelligent automation software incorporating GenAI and LLMs with enthusiasm and caution,” Orr said. “While these technologies offer significant benefits, they also come with unique challenges and prerequisites. A holistic evaluation must include technical aspects and also business, ethical and strategic considerations.”

For its 2024 Buyers Guides on Intelligent Automation, ISG evaluated software providers across four types of software product categories – Conversational Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Process Automation Platforms, and Process Discovery and Mining – and produced a separate Buyers Guide for each, along with a main report on the overall Intelligent Automation software provider landscape.

A total of 40 providers were assessed in at least one of the five reports: [24]7.ai, ABBYY, AirSlate, Amelia, Appian, Automation Anywhere, AWS, Bizagi, Celonis, Datamatics, Engageware, Fortra, Google Cloud, HCLSoftware, HCLTech, Hyperscience, IBM, Kore.ai, LivePerson, Microsoft, MuleSoft, Newgen, Nintex, Nividous, OpenText, Pegasystems, ProcessMaker, Rossum, SAP, ServiceNow, Sinch, Software AG, Sprinklr, SS&C Blue Prism, Tungsten Automation, UiPath, Uniphore, Verint, Worksoft and Yellow.ai. Among these, only IBM, Microsoft and ServiceNow have products or services belonging to the four segments defined in the main Intelligent Automation report.

ISG Software Research designates the top three software providers as Leaders in each category. For the 2024 study, the leading providers in ranked order are:

Intelligent Automation: ServiceNow, UiPath, Microsoft



Process Automation Platforms: ServiceNow, UiPath, Appian



Conversational Automation: ServiceNow, Verint, IBM



Intelligent Document Processing: ServiceNow, UiPath, Automation Anywhere



Process Discovery and Mining: ServiceNow, Microsoft, UiPath

The ISG Buyers Guides™ for Intelligent Automation are the distillation of a full year of market and product research efforts. The research is not sponsored nor influenced by software providers and is conducted solely to help enterprises optimize their business and IT software investments.

“The acceleration of digital transformation, the explosion of data, and the advancement in AI and ML [machine learning] has made intelligent automation a focal point in enterprise technology discussions,” said Mark Smith, partner and head of software research for ISG. “Our latest research offers a methodical, fact-based view of what is possible and realistic with these technologies and points to a way forward for harnessing the immense potential of intelligent automation with AI.”

Visit this webpage to learn more about the ISG Buyers Guides™ for Intelligent Automation and read executive summaries of each of the five reports. The complete reports, including provider rankings across seven product and customer experience dimensions and detailed research findings on each provider, are available by contacting ISG Software Research.

