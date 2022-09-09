intelliflo’s RedBlack Wins 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Rebalancing

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Last night was intelliflo’s first time at the Wealthie awards and we’re excited to have won the 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Award (‘Wealthie’) for Rebalancing for our RedBlack solution.

RedBlack Cloud, the cloud-based version of intelliflo’s leading portfolio rebalancing and trading platform introduced last year, delivers advanced, personalized rebalancing and robust order management at scale in a multi-custodian environment. The model eliminates the need for firms to manage and support their own IT infrastructure, boosting efficiencies, business continuity and agility.

Lisa Jacobs, Vice President of Customer Management for RedBlack, an intelliflo solution, explained, “We brought RedBlack to the cloud so that advisors could operate more efficiently and take on more business without additional resources. With RedBlack Cloud, advisors are spending more time with high-value clients and less time on tedious manual tasks, improving productivity and accelerating growth. Plus, the cloud-based model sets the stage for unlimited innovation, helping RIAs of all sizes future-proof their businesses.”

On average, more than half of all new RedBlack clients are opting for the cloud-based delivery model. RedBlack Cloud significantly accelerates the onboarding process; what used to take six to ten weeks can now be completed in as little as four weeks.

Now in its eighth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success.

“The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like intelliflo that serve the final advisor community,” said David Armstrong, Editor-In-Chief of WealthManagement.com.

RedBlack recently tied for the top score in the Ezra Group’s WealthTech Integration Scores for rebalancing software (Tie-1st of 9). This is critical as advisors increasingly seek the benefits of technology without the hassle and headache often associated with integration.

About RedBlack, an intelliflo solution

RedBlack provides investment professionals with the rebalancing, trading, and order management solutions they require to manage complex portfolios efficiently and at scale. We help sophisticated U.S. registered investment advisor (RIA) and wealth management firms of all sizes, including single and multi-family offices, to streamline their business through greater operating efficiencies while generating more time to spend on client relationships. RedBlack’s best-in-class rebalancing and trading solution provides our customers easy access to leading technology and investment partners through our open architecture integration to deliver advisor-powered digital flexibility, efficiency and innovation.

RedBlack is part of intelliflo, which widens access to financial advice through leading technology powering the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion serviced across our platforms.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand For Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.

