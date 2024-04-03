intelliflo Included in World’s Most Innovative WealthTech Companies

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intelliflo has been included on the WealthTech100 list by Fintech Global, an annual ranking of the world’s most innovative WealthTech companies. intelliflo has been recognized for its robust, API-based financial advisory platform that allows advisors to personalize and digitize financial advice at scale.





intelliflo helps simplify the complex digital landscape for financial advisors, enabling them to grow and compete. The company’s technology supports over 30,000 advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion serviced across its platforms. The intelliflo platform encompasses a broad spectrum of capabilities, from financial planning to practice management, digital account opening, reporting, indexing, trading and portfolio rebalancing.

Nick Eatock, CEO of intelliflo, said, “As the financial advice market continues to grow increasingly crowded and complex, the role of technology is even more critical. intelliflo’s open architecture drives new levels of flexibility, efficiencies and personalization across financial advice, empowering organizations of all sizes with digital tools to better serve modern investors. We are proud to be recognized on the WealthTech100 for how we are helping advisors across the globe serve more investors, ultimately widening access to financial advice.”

“The financial advisory sector is facing a significant transformation as customers’ preferences evolve and advisors must reconsider their approach,” said Richard Sachar, Director at Fintech Global. “intelliflo and other leaders listed on our 2024 WealthTech100 ranking comprehend these challenges and are offering advanced technology to effectively adapt to the evolving landscape and support financial advisors in their success.”

The WealthTech100 list highlights the industry’s leaders in tech innovation that are likely to have a lasting impact. More information about the award and the full list of the WealthTech100 companies can be found here.

About intelliflo

intelliflo widens access to financial advice through leading technology powering the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion serviced across our platforms.

