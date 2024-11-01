Home Business Wire Intellicheck To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 13, 2024
Intellicheck To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 13, 2024

Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataprivacyIntellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation and AML/KYC solutions, intends to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on November 13, 2024 after the close of the U.S. stock markets.


The Company will hold an earnings conference call on November 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13745589. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13745589. The replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until November 20, 2024.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions for KYC, AML, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747 / sschultz@intellicheck.com
Investor Relations: Gar Jackson (949) 873-2789 / gjackson@intellicheck.com

