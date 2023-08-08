Home Business Wire Intellicheck To Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023
Business Wire

Intellicheck To Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

di Business Wire

Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IDN #fintechIntellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on August 10, 2023 after the close of the U.S. stock markets.


The Company will hold an earnings conference call on August 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13734993. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13734993. The replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until August 17, 2023.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Gar Jackson (949) 873-2789

Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747

Articoli correlati

Five9 Reports Second Quarter Revenue Growth of 18% to a Record $222.9 Million

Business Wire Business Wire -
28% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue Q2 Record GAAP Operating Cash Flow of $21.9 MillionSAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces CFO transition plan

Business Wire Business Wire -
CFO Tarek Robbiati to step down later this month to assume external CEO roleHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)...
Continua a leggere

AEye Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LIDR #automotive--AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high performance lidar solutions, today announced its...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php