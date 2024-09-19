Home Business Wire Intellicheck Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit
MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IDN #authenticationIntellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit following a rigorous review process.


Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the successful completion of the audit highlights the Company’s commitment to the highest standards. “Our customers trust us to maintain the highest standards of information security and practices. The successful completion of the audit underscores that their trust is well-placed. It reaffirms Intellicheck’s bedrock commitment to ensuring industry best practices and standards are consistently embedded in all that we do. As industry leaders in digital and physical identification validation solutions, we will continue to meet the highest standards for excellence.”

The SOC 2 framework is a globally recognized informational security standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for companies that provide cloud-based services. The SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of every size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed. The independent audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, automobile dealerships, title companies, pro and collegiate sports organizations, educational institutions, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747 / sschultz@intellicheck.com
Investor Relations: Gar Jackson (949) 873-2789

