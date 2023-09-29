Intellicheck Appoints Industry Veteran David Jurgens Head of Channel & Technology Alliances

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IDN #authentication—Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation, today announced the appointment of David Jurgens to the newly created position of Head of Channel & Technology Alliances.





Jurgens brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role at Intellicheck. An accomplished business development and sales professional, he brings an impressive track record of building channel business programs, global partnerships, and alliances for notable companies including Symantec, Cylance, and Zenkey. At Zenkey, Jurgens developed strategic partnerships for the joint venture of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon which focused on solving identity and authentication challenges by leveraging SIM chip technology and biometric functions in U.S. mobile phones. His leadership building the highly successful channel program at Cylance is credited with playing a key role in their growth.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said Jurgen’s appointment represents another significant step forward. “Our channel program has been an important part of our strategy for continued growth. We believe that David’s wealth of experience and success in the building and strategic execution of channel programs positions us well to capitalize on our successes and expand the program. With David anchoring the team, I am confident in his ability to further the adoption of Intellicheck’s best-in-the-class technology by developing more alliances that leverage Intellicheck’s highly accurate identity validation solutions to analyze government issued ID’s and biometrics for high confidence authentications into sensitive platforms, resources, and transactions,” said Lewis.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions to industries where speed and certainty is crucial. These include financial services, social media, automotive, insurance, law enforcement and identity access management. Our services are used by half of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers, in use at over 30,000 retail locations, two of the major social media companies, and over half of the state-level law enforcement agencies in the U.S.

About Intellicheck



Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747/ sschultz@intellicheck.com

Investor Relations: Gar Jackson (949) 873-2789