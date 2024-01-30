Intellicheck Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27001:2019 Recertification

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IDN #authentication—Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identification validation solutions, today announced it has successfully completed intensive third-party surveillance audits to retain certification status for another year from the International Standards Organization for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification.





Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the recertifications underscore the company’s dedication to the most rigorous standards for securing both customers’ and company data. “This achievement is one more validation of the strength of our commitment to our clients, partners, and stakeholders. Intellicheck remains a world-class company at the forefront in providing market leading on-demand digital and physical validation solutions that accelerate customer onboarding and enhance trust with a secure, frictionless experience while assuring the utmost standards in data security and privacy.”

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2013 recertification validates the strength and effectiveness of Intellicheck’s information security management system (ISMS\InfoSec) and Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) and signifies the company’s commitment to securing both company and customer data.

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is a privacy extension to the ISO/IEDC 27001:2013 Information security standard that is published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The recertification is based on the meticulous review that found Intellicheck has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise PII and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions to industries where speed and certainty is crucial. These include financial services, social media, automotive, insurance, law enforcement and identity access management. Intellicheck’s services are used by many of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers, at more than 30,000 retail locations, two of the major social media companies, and more than half of the state-level law enforcement agencies in the U.S.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions for KYC, AML, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747



Investor Relations: Gar Jackson (949) 873-2789