Intelleges Recognized as Supplier of the Year By Battelle

LUMBERVILLE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supply chain compliance and risk management software company Intelleges led by CEO and Founder John Betancourt announces a successful year working with Battelle, a leading provider of research and development services.

Based on consistent delivery when faced with anything from innovative supply chain management to emergency timelines and critical procurement challenges such as locating and securing compliant microchips required for crucial projects, Intelleges once again breaks the glass ceiling to become “Supplier of the Year” and becomes Battelle’s secret sauce in procurement.

“I’m honored to receive this award,” said Betancourt. “What’s great about working with Battelle is that our strategies and values are aligned. When they work on critical projects that impact national security, it’s awesome that we can be a reliable, trusted and helpful partner.”

Intelleges, a B2B SaaS platform with over 22 years of experience in the Aerospace and Defense sector, automates data and document collection for contractors and suppliers, helping them better understand and illuminate their supply chain while they navigate through the ever-changing demands of government, research, and non-profit entities. In 2021, Battelle first engaged Intelleges to streamline its manual supplier forms collection process and improve compliance with FAR requirements. From there, the relationship grew and evolved.

Through its automation, Intelleges provided Battelle with improved efficiency, reduced cycle times, and streamlined vendor onboarding. Additionally, Intelleges platform assisted with Buy American Act, and On Time Delivery processes. The Intelleges platform also gathered information from procurement personnel and created vendor profiles, assisting Battelle personnel in assessing supply chain risks and opportunities.

In August 2022, when Battelle was struggling to find the necessary microchips, Intelleges leveraged its network of connections to secure, source, and improve delivery commitments for the critical units. As a result, all the necessary hardware was in-house to support critical development and field testing in Q1 2023 in record time without delay.

The Intelleges system has also been a key component in the digital transformation of the Battelle supply chain, transitioning from an inefficient, paper-based process to an automated, electronic format that complies with internal and external audit standards. Additionally, Battelle has fully automated the collection of Incurred Cost Submissions (ICS), COVID-19 representations, and Annual Reps & Certs forms and is now working on Vendor Registration and Transactional Reps & Certs.

“We are thrilled with our working relationship with our Supplier of the Year, Intelleges,” says Ed McFarland, Vice President of Contracts, Procurement & Supplier Diversity for Battelle. “Thanks to their support, we have been able to transform our supply chain, reduce costs and improve our processes. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Intelleges and continuing to use their platform to drive transformation in our overall procurement process.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About Intelleges

Intelleges provides a B2B solution for supply chain and procurement compliance and risk management. Their platform speeds up parts acquisition, ensures global regulation compliance, and reduces supply chain risk through data analysis. It also collects data on purchase order delays to improve supplier performance and on-time delivery. Furthermore, Intelleges uses artificial intelligence to assess supplier capabilities and identify key suppliers.

