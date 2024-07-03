Intelisys Appoints Ken Mills as New President

Mills brings depth of channel experience to leadership position

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelisys, a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company, and a leading provider of technology services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Ken Mills as its new president. In this role, Mills will lead the company’s strategic direction with a focus on driving sustainable growth for the company, its partners and suppliers.





Mills brings nearly 25 years of leadership experience with fast-growing, innovative technology companies, including Dell Technologies, Cisco, and the US Department of State. He most recently served as CEO for Epic iO Technologies, a tech-enabled SaaS company, where he was instrumental in increasing revenue and shareholder value, as well as developing partner-focused platforms to improve productivity and efficiency. Mills has a deep level of technology acumen, bringing exceptional insight on AI, IoT, 5G, among others. His commitment to creating meaningful enterprise value, while simultaneously developing a company’s vision and leading world-class teams will be critical to his role at Intelisys.

“Ken is a very strategic and thoughtful leader, whose vision, insight and commitment to driving growth will be of great benefit to Intelisys and our partners,” said Mike Baur, Chair and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “Ken is committed to advancing the Intelisys business by first listening to the valued insight from our team, partners and suppliers to truly understand the culture, opportunities and concerns of our ecosystem. We are excited to have him lead our outstanding team.”

Mills holds his Master of Public Administration from Clemson University and completed the Naval Nuclear Engineering Program in the United States Navy. He has held roles as a board member for Industrial Security Integrators, the Security Industry Association (SIA), the University of South Florida Muma College of Business, and the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security.

“I have long admired the agency business, how entrepreneurial Intelisys’ partners are, and the immense value they bring to the end user,” said Ken Mills. “I’m excited to be a part of a company investing in the future and continuing to build a meaningful business with a partner-first strategy.”

Mills will report to Mike Baur.

About Intelisys

Intelisys, a ScanSource company, is a leading technology services distributor of connectivity and cloud services, including voice, data, access, cable, collaboration, wireless, and cloud. Intelisys is committed to serving the needs and accelerating the success of the industry’s top-producing telecom sales agents, IT Solution Providers, VARs, MSPs, and integrators, as they leverage the power of recurring revenue in their businesses. For more information, visit www.intelisys.com.

