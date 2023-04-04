Intelinair to Acquire Aker Technologies

INDIANAPOLIS & EFFINGHAM, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AGMRI–Today, Intelinair has announced its acquisition of Aker Technologies, Inc., a leading digital agriculture company based in Effingham, Ill. The acquisition of Aker Technologies allows Intelinair to continue to expand in the ag market with additional drone-based digital agronomy tools and complements Intelinair’s portfolio of providing high-resolution imagery and data analytics to manage every field all season long.

“The acquisition of Aker will build on our technology, product offerings, and operational capacity in drones,” said Tim Hassinger, CEO and President of Intelinair. “Specifically, the acquisition brings capabilities that will enhance our AGMRI® offering to existing customers in this growing season and help us expand our footprint going forward.”

In November 2022, Intelinair and Aker Technologies announced a multi-year distribution agreement to deliver enhanced crop health imagery and analytics to farmers and retailers all season long.

“After working closely with Intelinair for over a year, we saw not only great synergies across our teams, but also how our solutions can enable more value for all of our stakeholders,” said Orlando Saez, CEO and Co-Founder of Aker Technologies. “Accelerating the adoption of digital agronomy practices is a big win for the industry as a whole.”

In December 2022, Aker was named winner of the 2022 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge by AgriNovus of Indiana. Presented and defined by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance, the Producer-Led Innovation Challenge asked innovators to create a tech solution to improve on-farm data accuracy that could lead to reducing the cost of operating capital and improving net farm income. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Intelinair

Intelinair elevates agronomic management decisions by providing insights all season long to farmers and ag retailers through its easy-to-use interactive platform AGMRI®. High-resolution aerial imagery from fixed wing airplane, satellite, or drones provides whole field views increasing efficiency by prioritizing fields and offering assurance that fields are monitored and reviewed for timely decision making and identifying sustainability opportunities. Intelinair analyzes millions of acres in the U.S. and several other countries from its headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. Take action through informed management decisions at agmri.com.

About Aker Technologies

Aker’s mission is to inspire and impact agriculture by providing accessible technology that adds value in a true partnership with growers. Aker, founded in 2016, focuses on how to make farm managers’ lives easier by providing trusted and timely answers to plan and manage every field. Aker’s digital agronomy tools provide complete in-season coverage while being simple to integrate into your farm operation. Growers can use Aker to assess stand counts early in the season to baseline yield potential while quickly addressing replanting needs; to prioritize scouting or treatment action based on crop performance expectations and weather; and to discover and quantify in-season stress earlier and in less time to optimize treatment. For more information, follow Aker on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and visit www.aker.ag.

