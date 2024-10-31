IntelePeer Welcomes New Chief Product Officer to Drive AI and Industry Solutions

Seasoned product leader to accelerate innovation and strengthen market leadership in Conversational and Generative AI

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading provider of AI-driven communication automation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Nott as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Nott joins IntelePeer with an impressive track record in developing transformative B2B SaaS products and overseeing the successful launch of AI and customer experience (CX) solutions. With extensive experience in product strategy, engineering, and customer success, Nott will play a pivotal role in expanding IntelePeer’s product portfolio and market impact.





“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon to IntelePeer,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. “IntelePeer looks forward to the continued development and expansion of its AI and communication automation solutions under Nott’s leadership. With a proven history of creating world-class AI products and a deep understanding of market dynamics, he will elevate IntelePeer’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that redefine customer interaction. This is a critical step forward in our journey to provide unparalleled automation and cost-saving solutions to our clients.”

As CPO, Nott will drive the development and execution of IntelePeer’s product roadmap which focuses on leveraging generative AI, analytics and IntelePeer’s proprietary telephony platform to empower its customers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Key responsibilities will include guiding the product vision, ensuring alignment across teams, including development, marketing, sales, and delivery, and he will work with stakeholders to prioritize market opportunities that support the company’s goals for commercial growth and enhanced market positioning.

“I am honored to join IntelePeer at such an exciting time in the industry,” said Brandon Nott, Chief Product Officer at IntelePeer. “IntelePeer has amazing customers that are on the bleeding edge of how businesses connect with customers. I look forward to working with this talented team to improve customer experiences by giving them what they need, when they need it, and create meaningful value for our clients. Together, we’ll drive a bold product vision that keeps IntelePeer at the forefront of communication automation.”

Previously, Nott held executive roles at Amelia and UiPath, where they delivered breakthrough AI strategies and pioneered B2B customer-centric roadmaps. Notably, Nott has demonstrated expertise in transitioning traditional pricing models, scaling customer success programs, and aligning product initiatives with business goals to drive profitability.

For information about IntelePeer products and services, visit: http://www.intelepeer.ai

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communications automation through advanced AI-powered solutions, helping businesses and contact centers reduce costs, enrich the customer experience, and accelerate ROI. Its AI-driven Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to automate complex processes quickly and effortlessly. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s vendor-neutral platform leverages world-class generative AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.

