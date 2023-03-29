IntelePeer Receives 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

IntelePeer SmartCommunicator™ Honored for Exceptional Innovation

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading Communications Automation Platform and Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named SmartCommunicator as a 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

IntelePeer SmartCommunicator enables an enhanced communications experience within the MS Teams environment, merging enterprise-specific customization with automation. The Over the Top (OTT) application enhances MS Teams’ capabilities by facilitating the creation of multichannel communication automation workflows, enabling seamless conversational and generative AI utilization, centralizing all third party apps data in use, and acting as a single pane of glass for inbound and outbound employee communications.

“As a leader in taking communications automation to the next level, we are honored SmartCommunicator has received this prestigious recognition,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. “By factoring in the needs of a business’s knowledge worker, IntelePeer developed an application for MS Teams that allows employees to complete multiple tasks on a single platform, increasing employee productivity and efficiency. The app also improves the customer experience while adding value to one’s current tech stack.”

The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM, and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor IntelePeer with a 2023 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its Smart Communicator solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from IntelePeer in 2024 and beyond.”

