IntelePeer Receives 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Analytics Product of the Year Award

IntelePeer SmartFlows Call Summary Dashboard Honored for Exceptional Commitment to Providing Solutions that Elevate Customer Interactions

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading AI-powered communications automation platform provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Call Summary Dashboard a 2023 CUSTOMER Contact Center Analytics Product of the Year Award winner. The Dashboard, an extension of the SmartFlows platform, uses AI to enable companies to access real-time data, helping them identify cost-saving opportunities and exceed business revenue goals and objectives.





“IntelePeer is honored that our SmartFlows Call Summary Dashboard is being recognized for its game-changing ability to pinpoint cost-savings opportunities for business,” said IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi. “We are determined to help our customers save money and remain competitive in this rapidly modernizing era. Moreover, we will continue to advance communications AI and automation technologies into our products, like the Call Summary Dashboard, ultimately transforming the customer experience for increased company growth and ROI.”

The Call Summary Dashboard provides the most accurate data regarding contained calls automated with IntelePeer’s Smart family of products. Through analytics, customers can evaluate contained calls completed by IntelePeer and determine how much they saved using IntelePeer’s AI-powered SmartAgent solution – rather than a live agent. The dashboard can also create “what if” scenarios leveraging more automation and self-serve capabilities from IntelePeer based on actual live traffic to generate more revenue over the customer’s preferred timeframe.

The 2023 CUSTOMER Contact Center Analytics Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that demonstrate that their solution empowers businesses to harness the power of data-driven insights, foster customer loyalty, and thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor IntelePeer with a 2023 Contact Center Analytics Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, of TMC. “The SmartFlows Call Summary Dashboard is a testament to your dedication to redefining excellence in customer service, making you a trusted partner for companies seeking to deliver exceptional customer experiences while using analytics tools to optimize their operations. I am excited to follow IntelePeer in 2024 and beyond.”

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communications automation through advanced AI-powered solutions, helping businesses and contact centers reduce costs, enrich the customer experience, and accelerate ROI. Its AI-driven Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to automate complex processes quickly and effortlessly. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s vendor-neutral platform leverages world-class generative AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

