IntelePeer Promotes Ujjval Karihaloo to Chief Product Officer

Frontrunner in communications automation space promotes former senior vice president to chief product officer.

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading Communications Automation Platform provider, today announces the appointment of Ujjval Karihaloo to Chief Product Officer. As a creative leader with over 20 years of experience in technology and software product delivery, Ujjval will lead IntelePeer’s product management teams toward a more deliberate focus on AI and automation offerings while aligning the business and product strategies.





“Ujjval has been an integral part of the IntelePeer team, developing highly innovative products and services for our customers,” says IntelePeer president and CEO Frank Fawzi. “His extensive software knowledge and experience delivering communications workflow automation solutions empower businesses to simplify complex challenges. As we deliver leading edge AI, analytics and automation into our collection of products, Ujjval will work diligently alongside our executive team to continue delivering exceptional time-to-value solutions to our customers.”

Ujjval Karihaloo has most recently served as IntelePeer’s Senior Vice President of Product Management. In this role, he spearheaded the company’s global product strategy, equipping businesses with industry-leading products and services that elevate the overall customer experience. As CPO, Karihaloo will direct IntelePeer’s product development efforts with a focus on the ever-evolving landscape of AI and automation. He will supervise the full product life cycle and closely monitor customer satisfaction, making agile adjustments to foster a culture of innovation-driven product development.

Previously, Karihaloo was Vice President of Product at Vonage, responsible for overall product strategy, launching multiple contact center applications with a focus on the Enterprise Product portfolio. He also served as Chief Technology Officer at SimpleSignal, leading its UCaaS technology platform development, customer care and product strategy. Karihaloo received a Master’s in Technology and Business from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

“I am honored to receive this promotion, and I am eager to accelerate IntelePeer to the top of the communication automation category,” says Karihaloo. “As we continue to expand and enhance our AI and automation offerings, my aim is to establish our products as the premier solution for business users.”

For information about IntelePeer products and services, visit: www.intelepeer.com.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communication automation for businesses and contact centers while lowering costs, enriching the customer experience and accelerating ROI. Its Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to quickly and effortlessly automate complex customer interactions and business processes. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s low- and no-code solutions leverage world-class AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.

Contacts

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Wilson



Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276



intele@globalresultspr.com