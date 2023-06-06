<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Intel to Host Internal Foundry Model Investor Webinar
Business Wire

Intel to Host Internal Foundry Model Investor Webinar

di Business Wire

Intel’s David Zinsner and Jason Grebe to present at webcast event.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today announced it will hold an investor webinar at 8:30 a.m. PDT on June 21, 2023, to provide an update on the company’s internal foundry model. David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jason Grebe, corporate vice president and general manager of Corporate Planning, will discuss how Intel’s internal foundry model is designed to shift the way the company operates and drive a more efficient cost structure.

A live webcast will be publicly accessible on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and a webcast replay will be available on the site.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Erin Tyrrell

Investor Relations

1-916-377-9036

erin.tyrrell@intel.com

Sophie Won

Media Relations

1-408-653-0475

sophie.won@intel.com

Articoli correlati

EQM Indexes Drops the Beat with the Launch of MUSQ Global Music Industry Index

Business Wire Business Wire -
A new index offering exposure to companies engaged in the global music industry ecosystemSAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MUSQIX #ETF--San Diego-based index...
Continua a leggere

EasyVista Announces Implementation Partnership with Greenlight Group

Business Wire Business Wire -
Greenlight Group’s Industry-Leading Support is a Strong Indicator of EasyVista’s Continued SuccessNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EasyVista--EasyVista, a global provider of intelligent...
Continua a leggere

HireClix Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
Globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification further cements the company’s commitment to maintain high information security standardsGLOUCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HireClix, a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

EQM Indexes Drops the Beat with the Launch of MUSQ Global Music Industry Index

Business Wire