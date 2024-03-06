Intel Corporation to Host Investor Webinar on New Segment Reporting

CEO Pat Gelsinger and CFO David Zinsner will discuss the Intel’s transition to its internal foundry reporting structure.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today announced that it will hold an investor webinar at 1:30 p.m. PDT on April 2, 2024, to present the vision and financial framework for the Intel Foundry business, including the recast financials and new segment reporting structure aligned with its transition to an internal foundry model. Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s chief executive officer, and David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the session.





The webinar will discuss the longer-term vision for the foundry business and the importance of establishing a foundry-like relationship between Intel Foundry, Intel’s manufacturing organization, and Intel Products, its product business units, to drive greater transparency and accountability.

Intel’s systems foundry approach is designed for the AI era, offering full-stack optimization from the factory network to software. Intel Foundry and its ecosystem enable customers to innovate across the entire system, giving them everything they need to engineer and deliver solutions for the most demanding applications.

The company intends to file an 8-K with a recast of its historical financials into the new reporting structure prior to the investor webinar. Intel will report its results in the new reporting structure beginning with its first-quarter 2024 results.

