Intel and ASUS Agree to Term Sheet to Take Intel NUC Systems Product Line Forward

Intel and ASUS agree to term sheet to manufacture, sell and support 10th to 13th Gen NUC systems product line and to develop future innovative NUC systems product designs.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What’s New: Today, Intel announced it has agreed to a term sheet with ASUS, a global technology solution provider, for an agreement to manufacture, sell and support the Intel® Next Unit of Compute (NUC) 10th to 13th generations systems product line and to develop future NUC systems designs.





“ Our NUC systems product team delivered unique products that spurred innovation in the ultra-small form factor market. As we pivot our strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue NUC systems product innovation and growth, our priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our customers and partners. I am looking forward to ASUS continuing to deliver exceptional products and supporting our NUC systems customers.”



– Sam Gao, Intel vice president and general manager of Intel Client Platform Solutions

Why It Matters: Intel is pivoting its strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue NUC systems product line innovation and growth. ASUS’s expertise and track record delivering industry-leading mini PCs to customers make it ideally suited to continue driving innovation and growth in NUC systems products.

“ Thank you, Intel, for your confidence in us to take the NUC systems product line forward. I am confident that this collaboration will enhance and accelerate our vision for the mini PC – greatly expanding our footprint in areas such as AI and AIoT,” said Joe Hsieh, ASUS chief operating officer. “ We are committed to ensuring the excellent support and service that NUC systems customers expect.”

What’s Next: Under the proposed agreement, ASUS will receive a non-exclusive license to Intel’s NUC systems product line designs, enabling it to manufacture and sell 10th to 13th Gen NUC systems products and develop future designs. This will enable ASUS to provide product and support continuity for Intel NUC systems customers. ASUS will establish a new business unit called ASUS NUC BU.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding the planned agreement between Intel and ASUS. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that the parties may be unable to reach a definitive agreement in a timely manner or at all; the risk that the expected benefits of the agreement, including the ability to effectively continue the NUC systems product line, may not be realized; the high level of competition and rapid technological change in the computer systems industry; and other risks and uncertainties described in Intel’s earnings release dated April 27, 2023, 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release reflects Intel management views as of the date hereof unless an earlier date is specified. Intel does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Thomas Hannaford



1-718-820-6604



thomas.hannaford@intel.com