Intel 471 Launches Geopolitical Intelligence: Real-time Insights at the Intersection of Foreign Affairs and the Cyber Threat Landscape

Organizations leverage geopolitical intelligence and contextualized reporting to improve their situational awareness and mitigate their risk

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Intel 471, the premier provider of cyber intelligence-driven solutions worldwide, is introducing Geopolitical Intelligence, a new offering that empowers business and security leaders with concise and insightful analyses, risk assessments and forecasts of emerging situations in countries around the world, including China, Iran and Russia. The geopolitical threat landscape is evolving rapidly, and organizations need the intelligence to proactively respond and mitigate these high-level strategic threats.





“ Our Geopolitical Intelligence gives organizations the most accurate information by cutting through the deluge of data to provide an accurate assessment of potential risks,” said Michael DeBolt, Chief Intelligence Officer at Intel 471. “ Over the last decade, Intel 471 has observed and identified connections between geopolitical actors and the cyber threat landscape by focusing on policy, regime and technology changes, as well as significant regional events such as elections. We listened to our customers’ requirements, which has led us to the development of our Geopolitical Intelligence offering. With this intelligence, organizations can improve their situational awareness, risk management and third-party risk management use cases. In addition, they can better assess the risk and impact of these geopolitical-driven threats, predict future threat scenarios and provide the right tools to proactively protect against attacks.”

Organizations need to stay abreast of foreign affairs and geopolitics to protect their business operations. Intel 471 Geopolitical Intelligence provides them with a unique lens to view cyber threats and mitigate the risk. Unlike other vendors’ geopolitical reporting offerings that often rely heavily upon reprinted content or content curated by other parties, Intel 471’s regional geopolitical intelligence experts analyze locally sourced information and share their insights in real-time with customers about geopolitics, foreign affairs and related cyber threats. This threat-focused offering lowers the ‘noise’ and enables real issues to surface for proactive response against higher-level strategic threats.

The Intel 471 Geopolitical Intelligence offering provides accurate, localized information in real-time across five discrete report types. Customers receive daily, weekly, bi-weekly and quarterly updates which ensure they have the most up-to-date and accurate information as well as a full analysis of trending geopolitical events. Regional Intel 471 intelligence experts can assess first-hand sources with their linguistic capabilities and provide valuable context which results in early reviews of adversary activity and likely tactics.

“ Ongoing regional conflicts and cyberattacks on critical infrastructure have made it essential for all sectors to undertake geopolitical risk assessments,” industry analyst firm Forrester says in its May 2024 report, Top Systemic Risks, 2024. “ A geopolitical risk assessment is a must-have, not a nice-to-have,” writes Alla Valente and Cody Scott, senior analysts at Forrester. “ Every industry has potential impacts from political and geopolitical fluctuations, and corporations must take them seriously whether they come from locations where you have assets, where your third parties have assets, what your brand represents, or where and what you sell… It’s past time to be a student of foreign policy impacts — take action to mitigate risks today.”

Geopolitical Intelligence is the company’s newest offering, on the heels of the launch of Intel 471’s attack surface protection solution and its recent acquisition of Cyborg Security. To learn more about Intel 471’s Geopolitical Intelligence, visit: https://intel471.com/titan/cyber-geopolitical-intelligence

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using the real-time insights about adversaries, their relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses. The company’s platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced intelligence, which fuels our external attack surface and advanced behavioral threat hunting solutions. Customers utilize this operationalized intelligence to drive a proactive response to neutralize threats and mitigate risk. Organizations across the globe leverage Intel 471’s world-class intelligence, our trusted practitioner engagement and enablement and globally dispersed ground expertise as their frontline guardian against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats to fight the adversary — and win. Learn more at https://intel471.com/.

Our customers’ eyes and ears outside the wire.

Contacts

Erica Stuchel



W2 Communications



intel471@w2comm.com