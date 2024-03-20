Intel 471 is a proud participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel 471 today announced its participation in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview. Intel 471 was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.





“AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. “Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Copilot for Security partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real.”

Intel 471 is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.

“Intel 471 is thrilled to be part of the Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview. Copilot for Security’s ability to respond to threats with AI is crucial in today’s threat landscape and will empower security teams to focus on the larger risks to their organization,” said Jason Passwaters, CEO of Intel 471. “Our customers trust us to deliver the most timely, relevant and actionable data, and we plan to provide the same level of intelligence and insight for the development of Copilot for Security.”

Copilot for Security is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft’s unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses. The company’s TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/.

Contacts

Erica Stuchel



intel471@w2comm.com