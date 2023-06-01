Integrated Payor Solutions Completes Price Comparison Tool Built for No Surprises Act Compliance and Shares its Success

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrated Payor Solutions, a company providing the industry-leading No Surprises Act Compliance Solution, announced the success of its Transparency+ tool and its impact on the healthcare industry.

Integrated Payor Solutions created the Transparency+ tool, a solution focused on the No Surprises Act and Transparency In Coverage Rule. Transparency+ was founded on a powerful platform, Salesforce, and its features include machine-readable files, and now, the price comparison tool.

“Current IPS customers have already made the shift to relying on the price comparison tool and have reported their satisfaction with the solution’s capabilities,” said Shawn Evans, CEO of Integrated Payor Solutions. “Implementing the solution is user-friendly and effortless due to its capability to convert data from other platforms.”

While the constant changes to transparency for many health plan holders have been a difficult feat to conquer, many customers share that after implementing the Transparency+ tool, members can quickly and easily get the pricing requests they want.

“The price comparison tool on Transparency+ has eased my requirement and regulations wariness,” said a Transparency+ user. “Before using the tool, I was not sure if this was ever going to work. There are so many files and requirements we simply could not keep up with it all. Now with Transparency+, I can worry less about staying in compliance and focus on running our TPA.”

In 2024 the No Surprises Act is requiring all covered services and items to be included in the price comparison tool. This will make the requirements exponentially more complicated. This means TPAs, self-funded insurers, and other health plan holders need a reliable platform to keep them current on upcoming changes to the No Surprises Act and Transparency In Coverage Rule.

“Changes in transparency emphasize the need for solutions that easily integrate within the ecosystem of compliance and claims management systems,” Evans said.

To learn more about Transparency+ and other solutions from Integrated Payor Solutions, visit www.IntegratedPayorSolutions.com or contact Shawn Evans today.

About Integrated Payor Solutions

Integrated Payor Solutions is an industry-leading cloud-based technology company empowering payor networks by helping them meet compliance and transparency through two tools, Encompass+ and Transparency+. This software effortlessly bypasses paper-based errors and manages complicated data by simplifying data collection through in-house IT processes. Encompass+ is an ideal solution for your TPA, ASO, or network because it removes the burden of having to invest in additional IT resources. Transparency+ is a stand-alone claims processing system and cost estimator built on the dynamic Salesforce platform.

Contacts

Shawn Evans, CEO



sevans@integratedpayorsolutions.com