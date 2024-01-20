Integrated Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Russ Alan Prince

Leading authority in the private wealth and family office space to share best practices and wealth planning solutions with Integrated’s financial professionals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComplexityCurve—Integrated Partners, (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm that serves over $16 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced a strategic partnership with one of the industry’s foremost private wealth experts, Russ Alan Prince.





As the Executive Director of Private Wealth Magazine, Prince boasts extensive experience consulting with family offices and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. He will work alongside Integrated advisors and their CPA counterparts to enhance strategies for serving their UHNW clients and will also act as a representative for Integrated during consultations with these clients. Prince will take the best practices and wealth planning solutions that the super-rich and their high-performing single-family offices deliver to their respective families and make them available through Integrated advisors.

“The evolving complexity in our clients’ financial lives has only underscored our firm’s responsibility to drive innovation and forge meaningful collaborations, ensuring our advisors are empowered to deliver unparalleled service,” said Paul Saganey, President and Founder, Integrated Partners. “Russ will add a new dimension to our client service by educating our advisors and CPAs on strategies for their UHNW clients.”

Under the umbrella of this strategic partnership, Prince will craft courses aimed at honing the technical skills of Integrated advisors and CPAs, while also guiding them to master impactful relationship-building techniques, such as those detailed in his 2020 book, “Everyone Wins.” In addition, Prince joined forces with Saganey and Konvergent Wealth Partners’ Homer Smith to document the comprehensive strategies that have powered the Integrated Partners CPA Alliance—a collaborative effort between CPAs and financial advisors—over the past 25 years. Their collective insights are captured in the book titled, “Optimizing the Financial Lives of Clients: Harness the Power of an Accounting Firm’s Elite Wealth Management Practice.”

“I’m excited about this new venture. Over the years, I’ve collaborated with countless affluent individuals and families, guiding them in defining and refining the outcomes they wish to achieve with their wealth,” added Prince. “Throughout the course of this work, I’ve developed strategies and processes that I’m eager to share with Integrated advisors. Moreover, I look forward to seeing the results come to fruition for their clients.”

Prince will also provide direction in selecting and structuring ultra-wealthy families’ relationships with private wealth industry professionals to help them unlock superior results. With 70 books under his belt, the depth of research-based knowledge within Prince’s publications represents the most extensive and comprehensive empirical analysis of UHNW wealth management available.

“By elevating the expertise, capabilities, and skills of Integrated advisors and CPAs—those who set out each day to offer unmatched value to their clients—Russ is poised to propel the Integrated Family Office to unprecedented heights,” remarked Saganey.

Last July, Integrated appointed Stephen Kolano, CFA, as its Managing Director, Investments for the Integrated Family Office. With this most recent partnership, the firm has bolstered its ability to provide UHNW families with a roadmap for multi-generational success. For more information about Integrated Partners’ UHNW family program, interested parties can call 781-890-3045 or email info@integratedfamilyoffice.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 200 advisors, 170+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor.

