Integrated Endoscopy Announces Commercial Release of Nuvis Wireless Camera System for International Markets

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IntegratedEndoscopy–Integrated Endoscopy, a medical device company pioneering the development of the wireless arthroscopic surgery market, has announced the commercial launch of its advanced Nuvis Wireless Camera System.

The Nuvis wireless camera system offers surgeons and health centers next-generation wireless communication at a cost below traditional corded cameras. The proprietary channel hopping technology ensures latency-free, secure and highly reliable connectivity. Also, the system is not reliant on WiFi or Bluetooth, eliminating the possibility of cross talk between base stations and other devices.

The Nuvis wireless camera is the third leg of a “three-legged stool” comprising the company’s novel wireless strategy. When combined with its wireless arthroscope and wireless shaver, Integrated Endoscopy can uniquely provide a completely wireless solution with no annual service contracts, and at a fraction of the cost of a traditional video stack.

The camera system’s wireless base station works seamlessly with the corresponding heads to ensure automatic wireless connectivity, simplifying use. The system also comes with a tablet computer which allows for control of the base station and entry of patient data, while serving as an auxiliary monitor. The system utilizes a rechargeable Li-ion battery for lower heat and longer life (greater than three hours).

“The future of arthroscopy is wireless … and our mission at Integrated Endoscopy is to lead that charge,” said Brad Sharp, Integrated Endoscopy’s CEO. “In keeping with that mission, we’re proud to be able to present our latest innovation – a game-changing, wireless camera system for the arthroscopic market. It’s very rare that next generation technology which greatly enhances the surgical experience also has the ability to reduce hardware costs by up to 95%. Even with the addition of the consumable components, we have the potential to reduce the overall cost, per surgery, by 50%.”

Integrated Endoscopy’s Nuvis single-use, 4K, cordless arthroscope is FDA 501(k) cleared, CE marked, and is registered in a number of markets around the world. The Nuvis wireless camera system is a Class I CE, and the company will soon be filing for US FDA 510K clearance.

Irvine, California based Integrated Endoscopy is a pioneer in the development of high-quality, low-cost single-use endoscopes. Its Nuvis Single-Use Arthroscope technology is revolutionizing the market by delivering 4K optics in a single-use device – providing first-time quality for every procedure. The company is actively developing a range of wireless products for endoscopy, promising next generation wireless technology. Integrated Endoscopy is focused on the elimination of unnecessary hardware, fibers, cords, and cables to greatly improve surgeon ergonomics while offering dramatic cost savings. For more information, visit www.iescope.com.

