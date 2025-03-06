Integrated Endoscopy and Intelliscopes Announce Strategic Alliance

Collaboration to Optimize Surgical Efficiencies with Advanced Wireless Arthroscopy and AI-Powered Tools

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#arthroscopytools--Integrated Endoscopy, a pioneer in wireless arthroscopy solutions, and Intelliscopes, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced endoscopy, have announced a strategic alliance to improve surgical efficiencies and patient outcomes. By integrating Integrated Endoscopy’s advanced wireless arthroscopy platform with Intelliscopes’ industry-first, AI-based technology, the partnership aims to revolutionize the surgical landscape through enhanced visualization, streamlined workflows, and intelligent decision support.

The collaboration will empower healthcare providers with a seamless, wireless arthroscopic experience, eliminating the constraints of traditional wired systems while leveraging AI to automate management of the system, allowing surgeons to focus on their cases instead of the tools used to do their cases. Together, these technologies serve as a force multiplier in maximizing efficiencies, reducing procedural times, and improving the overall surgical experience for patients, surgeons, and facilities.

“We are excited to join forces with Intelliscopes to bring the next generation of surgical technology to the forefront,” said Brad Sharp, CEO of Integrated Endoscopy. “This partnership is a game-changer for arthroscopic procedures, offering surgeons a cutting-edge, wireless platform integrated with AI-driven intelligence. The short-term goal would be to give surgeons a fully optimized arthroscopic image without the need for constant intervention. This will improve outcomes, decrease surgical time and economize on valuable resources. The long-term intent would be to give surgeons and hospital administrators access to critical information to optimize all aspects of the surgical process.”

“The future of medicine is increasing value – by improving outcomes and reducing costs,” said Mark Holmstrom, CEO of Intelliscopes. “By collaborating with Integrated Endoscopy’s wireless arthroscopy platform, we are introducing an AI-enhanced ecosystem where two next-generation technologies work synergistically to deliver on the value proposition – by optimizing performance and by helping surgical teams improve patient care.”

About Integrated Endoscopy

Integrated Endoscopy is a global leader in wireless arthroscopy solutions, dedicated to advancing minimally invasive surgery through innovative visualization technologies. By eliminating the limitations of traditional wired systems, Integrated Endoscopy enhances surgical precision and efficiency. Learn more at https://www.iescope.com/.

About Intelliscopes

Intelliscopes is a pioneering technology company providing tools enabling AI-enhanced endoscopy. These solutions provide automated control and analytic functions for endoscopic systems to decrease costs and improve outcomes – ultimately helping surgeons and facilities deliver increased value to their patients. Learn more at https://www.intelliscopes.com.

