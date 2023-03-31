Integrate.io Achieves Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB Designation

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrate.io today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB designation for AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, Google Cloud’s newest fully managed PostgreSQL- compatible database service for most demanding enterprise database workloads.

Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB. These partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for AlloyDB into their solutions and tune their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

By earning this designation, Integrate.io has proven their product(s) has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with AlloyDB and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by customers. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the Integrate.io products they use today work well with AlloyDB or save time on evaluating them, if not already using.

Being part of the initiative, Integrate.io gets more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and AlloyDB teams to develop joint roadmaps.

“Getting value from data quickly is critical,” said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Recognizing Integrate.io with the Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB designation means customers can expect easy deployment and faster time to value with its no-code data integration and pipeline capabilities alongside AlloyDB.”

“Integrate.io is thrilled to have added a Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB designation. This allows Google Cloud clients to push data into AlloyDB for their more demanding workloads. We’re excited to continue building our relationship with the Google Cloud team as we see how our growing partnership provides significant value to customers,” said Donal Tobin, CEO of Integrate.io.

To learn more about Integrate.io's expertise with AlloyDB, visit. To learn more about Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB and its benefits visit.

