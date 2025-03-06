Integer Technologies Adds $63 Million In Annual Economic Impact for South Carolina

Defense tech company’s cumulative impact projected to be more than $750 million by 2030

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integer Technologies, a defense tech company focused on delivering next-gen digital engineering solutions to government and commercial clients, announced the release of its South Carolina Economic Impact Report, revealing its $63 million impact on the Palmetto State’s economy in 2024. That number is expected to grow to $112 million annually and $751 million cumulatively by 2030.

The study shines a spotlight on Integer’s collaborative business model that identifies technology gaps within the Department of Defense and brings together university and industry partners to develop AI-driven digital engineering solutions that offer a decision advantage for both human operators and autonomous systems.

Integer boosts South Carolina’s economy by creating well-paying, high-tech jobs that attract and retain SC graduates with advanced science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) degrees in the vital sectors of energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and defense. Integer was recognized as South Carolina’s No. 1 Fastest Growing Company in 2024.

The current annual impact of $63 million reflects all goods and services produced in South Carolina attributed both directly and indirectly to Integer’s operations. This includes direct impact, such as revenue, as well as economic activity generated through the multiplier effect, including company purchases and employee wages spent in the local economy.

“ We’re very proud of the economic impact we’ve made in South Carolina in just four years,” said Duke Hartman, CEO of Integer. “ We partner with leading research universities across the country on applied research for national security, but we chose downtown Columbia as our headquarters to be near the University of South Carolina due to the caliber of the researchers at the USC Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing, where we share lab space and work side-by-side with their faculty and students. Access to STEM talent is crucial for our business, and approximately half of the engineers at our headquarters are USC grads. We’re pleased to have kicked off a second South Carolina collaboration with nearby Benedict College. We build long-term partnerships and invest in the people and communities where we’re located, and the positive economic impact outlined in this report is a great illustration of that.”

“ We are thrilled to partner with Integer, the fastest-growing company in South Carolina, known for its brilliant team and cutting-edge technology right here in Columbia,” said Stephen Cutler, Ph.D., Vice President of the University of South Carolina Office of Economic Engagement and Dean of the College of Pharmacy. “ This collaboration presents a tremendous opportunity for our students to witness firsthand how the research and courses taught by our world-class faculty prepare them to meet industry needs and become the next generation of innovators. We are leading the charge in training South Carolina’s STEM workforce in critical areas such as AI, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and energy. This partnership exemplifies how our university is driving the economic growth of South Carolina.”

Key report findings include:

Integer’s annual economic impact on South Carolina in 2024 is $63 million and 312 jobs.

Integer’s employment multiplier of 2.3 is above the South Carolina average multiplier of 1.7. This means for every 10 jobs created by Integer, another 13 jobs are created elsewhere in the state for a total of 23 jobs.

The average job at Integer pays a 161% wage premium over the average job in South Carolina.

By 2030, Integer is projected to have an annual impact of $112 million and create 842 jobs, resulting in a cumulative impact of $751 million on South Carolina’s economy.

“ Integer Technologies’ very first research partnership was with the Molinaroli College, and together we have grown significantly,” said Hossein Haj-Hariri, Ph.D., Dean, Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing, USC. “ Our close relationship underpins our mutual and remarkable success. The true winner is our state, whose students’ lives are transformed through accessible, world-class engineering education and exciting and relevant jobs in our state in the defense industry and adjacent fields. This is a model worth replicating. It has been a true joy watching Integer and our relationship grow so rapidly.”

Dylan Temple, Ph.D., Vice President of Research at Integer, said: “ The results of this study are powerful and highlight the significant impact our applied research programs have on the local communities we serve. Being located adjacent to our university partners is the key to this economic growth and innovation. We’re creating a viable pathway that leads from scientific breakthroughs at universities to real-world solutions that create lasting economic value.”

The report was authored by Joseph C. Von Nessen, Ph.D., a research economist in the Division of Research at USC’s Darla Moore School of Business. Von Nessen specializes in regional economics, regional economic forecasting, and housing economics, and regularly conducts a wide array of economic impact analyses, feasibility studies, and independent market research projects for clients in the private and public sector. He serves on the advisory committee of the South Carolina Board of Economic Advisors and is regularly invited to brief the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond on the economic conditions in South Carolina.

You can view the full South Carolina Economic Impact Report here.

