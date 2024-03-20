Intact Unveils Powerful New Brand Aligned to Driving Sustained Digital Evolution Outcomes for Customers

Intact will debut new brand at ServiceNow Federal Forum this week as Diamond Sponsor

The new logo and visual identity, now showcased on the company’s redesigned website at www.intact-tech.com, will make an entrance as it is formally premiered this week during ServiceNow’s Federal Forum in National Harbor, MD. Intact was invited to be a Diamond Sponsor of the event as the ServiceNow U.S. Federal Partner of the Year, a prestigious award recognizing the company’s exceptional performance, the transformational outcomes it’s achieved for customers, and innovation in leveraging ServiceNow solutions to address the unique challenges of government agencies.

“ We believe that the federal government and enterprises can and should expect more from their technology partners,” said Jesse White, CEO, Intact. “ Today’s launch of the new Intact brand communicates to our clients and partners that we’ve stepped boldly into a new era of innovation with a visual identity that communicates why Intact is a different kind of ServiceNow consultant.”

Intact pioneered a business model that is the fastest and most straightforward route for agencies and enterprises to successfully achieve their desired organizational outcomes. A firm-fixed price outcome-based contracting model realigns incentives toward the intelligent use of out-of-the-box capabilities, allowing the ServiceNow platform to evolve quickly alongside shifting organizational needs. Plus, human-centric adoption campaigns help employees understand how to leverage the new platform, and a proprietary training program cultivates leaders and experts who unlock continuous evolution.

White continued: “ Our new brand identity is a beautification and simplification of this unique approach. Our modern, streamlined look leverages neutrals to emphasize Intact’s tech savviness, while our warmer, vibrant accent colors reflect the dynamic human side of our organization – one that cares deeply about doing the right thing and creating much-needed change for our clients.”

Intact partnered with Long Dash, a creative consultancy born out of The Atlantic, on this project. Visit Intact’s new website at www.intact-tech.com to learn how it can bring sustained digital evolution to your organization.

About Intact Technology

Intact Technology is a different kind of ServiceNow consultant. Our business model cuts failure out of the equation—unlocking sustained digital evolution. Intact is committed to making consulting simpler, more efficient, and risk-free for the best value on the market. For more information, visit https://intact-tech.com.

