Intact Technology Appoints Brian Crosby as Chief Growth Officer

Former ServiceNow Executive Will Propel Growth of the Enterprise Service Management Leader Intact’s Unique Guaranteed Outcome Services Model

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT–Intact Technology, Inc., a ServiceNow Outcome Service Provider, announces the appointment of Brian Crosby as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO), effective immediately.

Crosby brings over 15 years of experience, with an extensive background in building teams and fostering strong customer relationships. He joins Intact from ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, where he held key leadership roles, most recently supporting government and healthcare customers in solving their most challenging problems in the areas of IT Operations Management, Strategic Portfolio Management, IT Asset Management, and Security Operations. Prior to this, Crosby held technical leadership positions at VMware, Hewlett Packard, and Lockheed Martin.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Intact. Brian has a strong track record of building teams that drive sustainable growth. His expertise in developing robust customer and partner relationships will play a pivotal role in elevating our market presence and propelling our customers to extraordinary outcomes,” said Jesse White, CEO, Intact.

White concluded: “Our unique managed services approach flips traditional consulting on its head. We’ve created the first customer outcome-aligned services model in the ServiceNow ecosystem, eliminating traditional barriers to speed, lowering operational costs, and allowing our customers to continuously deploy new capabilities. Brian’s deep understanding of the federal contracting landscape makes him an invaluable asset in helping us capture the attention of industry leaders as we continue to scale and innovate this new standard in managed services.”

In his role, Crosby will lead Intact’s go-to-market (GTM) teams, working strategically to drive business growth and profitability while ensuring customer success. Crosby’s responsibilities as CGO will include formulating and executing a comprehensive growth strategy, identifying and developing new opportunities, and nurturing valuable partnerships through a consultative, value-based approach.

One of the core aspects of Crosby’s role will be to ensure seamless alignment between Intact’s product and delivery teams. By closely collaborating with these departments, he will oversee the integration of customer and market insights into the development of cutting-edge products and services.

Intact’s solution is a fixed-price, outcome-based managed services model that provides a unique migration approach, expediting the adoption of new technology and digital native delivery capability for federal agencies and enterprises. Intact’s combination of strategic governance, leadership in design, proven adoption approach and agile managed services drives extraordinary results for its customers faster than the traditional competitor.

“I am excited to be joining Intact at a time of immense company growth and innovation. As a long-time partner of Intact during my time at ServiceNow, I’ve seen first-hand its unparalleled modern approach to enterprise service management, consistently delivering outstanding results, including peace of mind, for its clients,” Crosby said. “I look forward to leading the GTM teams to expand our market presence and offerings and meet the evolving customer needs to ensure their ongoing success.”

Crosby holds a Master of Systems Engineering from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech.

About Intact Technology

Intact Technology is a global enterprise service management (ESM) firm providing powerful results to some of the world’s largest federal agencies and enterprises for nearly 30 years. Intact’s solution is a fixed-price, outcome-based managed services model providing a unique migration approach that expedites the adoption of new technology and digital native delivery capability for customers at all stages, from strategic planning and program support to design, implementation, and maintenance. Intact is committed to making IT consulting simpler, more efficient, and risk-free for the best value on the market. For more information, visit https://intact-tech.com/.

