Intact Technology Appoints Bahar Niakan as Managing Director

Former Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer Will Help Intact’s Customers Transform their Employee Experience

Intact Technology, Inc., a leading Enterprise Service Management (ESM) firm, announces the appointment of Bahar Niakan as a Managing Director, HR Modernization effective immediately.









Niakan brings 20 years of senior leadership experience in management and operations within the public sector. She has successfully transformed the human capital experience at multiple agencies through partnership across all aspects of the organization, with a focus on the employee. She joins Intact from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) where she served as Deputy Associate Director, OPM Center for Leadership Development for the past two years. There, she led the strategy and execution of the U.S. government’s premier development programs for the Federal executive, management, and professional corps. In this role, she was responsible for the Federal Executive Institute, the Federal HR Institute, the Presidential Management Fellows program, OPM’s Management Development Centers, the Process & Performance Improvement program, the Lab at OPM, and the USALearning program.

Prior, she served as the Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer (Deputy CHCO) for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) where she spearheaded transformational and strategic initiatives for all aspects of HHS human resources (HR) and human capital management for over 85,000 employees. She focused on optimizing HR service delivery, modernizing HR Information Technology, and improving the employee performance and engagement culture at HHS. Using ServiceNow, Niakan led the deployment of the HHS HR Exchange platform, ensuring close collaboration between IT and HR teams and strong integration with stakeholders.

She also served as the Director of Management for the Health Resources and Services Administration at HHS; the Director of Management Policy for the HHS Office of the General Counsel; and the Director of HR Solutions in private industry, providing contract HR and operations support to multiple Federal agencies. In addition, Niakan has held leadership positions at the professional services firms Golden Key Group and STG International.

“Bahar’s wealth of leadership experience and expertise in automation, AI, and HR service technology is important for Intact as we continue to invest in Employee Experience modernization with our customers. Her track record of driving transformational change and optimizing service delivery with ServiceNow will play a pivotal role in assisting our customers in streamlining their human capital operations and driving meaningful outcomes quickly,” said Jesse White, CEO, Intact.

In her role, Niakan will provide strategic leadership to drive business opportunities, uncover areas for innovation and improvement, and support Intact’s customers to help them be extraordinarily successful in their transformation journeys.

“Intact is dedicated to understanding customer needs and finding the best solution,” Niakan said. “This is also how I approached my work working in and with the federal government over the last 25 years. I strove to deeply understand the challenges and hopes of all of my stakeholders so that I could provide the best solution and experience for my team, my colleagues and partners, and the people and organizations we served. I’m looking forward to offering this same focus to Federal agencies and private enterprises in my new role at Intact.”

Niakan concluded: “Intact’s dedication to the customer is what drew me to the role and into the private sector. A lot of organizations talk about a focus on customer success and customer experience, but they are not actively engaged in ensuring that imperative. The service Intact provides to its customers is unmatched with its unique business model that emphasizes speed of adoption and rapid modernization, with an absolute focus on the customer.”

Intact’s solution is a fixed-price, outcome-based managed service, expediting the implementation and adoption of new technology and digital native delivery capability for federal agencies and enterprise companies. Intact’s combination of strategic governance, leadership in design, proven adoption approach, and agile managed services drives extraordinary results for its customers faster than anyone in the industry.

Intact’s Chief Growth Officer Brian Crosby said: “Bahar understands our customers from first-hand experience and therefore understands the pain points, and opportunities, at a level most never will. Bahar will help accelerate the digital evolution of our number one priority—our customers. Her experience aligned with Intact’s core mission will truly transform the employee experience to create a more engaged and productive workforce across industries.”

