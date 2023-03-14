Inszone Insurance Services Expands with Acquisition of Jack E. Gilbert Insurance Agency, Inc.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agencyacquisition–Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, has announced the acquisition of Jack E. Gilbert Insurance Agency, Inc.

The San Jose-based agency has been serving clients in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Washington since 1980, offering access to a wide range of insurance programs, including specialized programs for Transportation, Trucking & Towing, and Worker’s Compensation.

“Jack E. Gilbert Insurance Agency has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional customer service to its clients,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “We are excited to welcome their team of insurance professionals to the Inszone Insurance family, as we continue to expand our presence in California and beyond.”

With the acquisition, Inszone Insurance Services gains access to Jack E. Gilbert’s expertise and client base, helping the company continue to offer high-quality insurance services to its clients.

The Jack E. Gilbert Insurance Agency team will continue to operate under the Inszone Insurance brand, delivering the same level of exceptional customer care and service that clients have come to expect. The acquisition is part of Inszone Insurance’s strategy to expand its national footprint and build on its reputation as a leading insurance provider in the United States.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 40 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.

