Inszone Insurance Services Expands Geographic Footprint with Acquisition of Starline Insurance Group

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agencyacquisition–Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced today that they have acquired Starline Insurance Group, out of San Jose, CA.

Starline Insurance Group, a Bay Area agency, has been delivering exceptional risk management solutions to its clientele, ever since its acquisition by the current owners, Corey Ebadat and Benjamin Lundgren. With a distinguished reputation for exceptional service within the insurance sector, this acquisition is set to bolster the resources available to Starline clients, while simultaneously augmenting the expert team at Inszone Insurance Services, who are dedicated to maintaining the highest standard of customer service and client support.

“It’s a significant moment for us as Starline Insurance becomes an integral part of the Inszone family,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurances. “Leveraging their comprehensive expertise in personal and commercial insurance, intertwined with our vast resources and robust carrier relationships, we’re poised to redefine the way we create value for our clients throughout California. This strategic move marks an exciting chapter in our growth story.”

The integration of Starline Insurance Group into Inszone Insurance Service’s operations is expected to be seamless, and clients can expect continued access to the same high-quality insurance products and services they have come to expect, now with access to more resources and multiple physical office locations.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 42 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.

