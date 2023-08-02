Home Business Wire Inszone Insurance Services Enters New Mexico Market with the Acquisition of Jackson...
Inszone Insurance Services Enters New Mexico Market with the Acquisition of Jackson Insurance Solutions

di Business Wire

New Mexico Becomes 11th State with a Physical Location for Inszone Insurance Services


SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agencyacquisition–Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, has announced the acquisition of Jackson Insurance Solutions, a well-known insurance agency in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This acquisition is part of Inszone’s strategic plan to expand its presence and service offerings in the Southwest region.

Jackson Insurance Solutions, founded by Joshua Jackson in 2010, has been serving the Albuquerque area for over a decade, delivering innovative insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses. Renowned for its unwavering dedication to the local community, the agency is recognized for its commitment to finding effective and affordable insurance solutions for the Albuquerque community.

“I had numerous concerns about my staff’s future and the complexities of the merging process,” said Joshua Jackson, former owner of Jackson Insurance Solutions. “However, after extensive discussions with Chris, it became clear that our goals were aligned, and merging with Inszone was the perfect path to expedite our growth. I look forward to a future of continued shared success, empowering our clients with even more comprehensive insurance solutions as part of the Inszone family.”

With this acquisition, Jackson Insurance Solutions will continue to operate under the Inszone Insurance brand and will remain in its current location. All employees will be retained, ensuring that clients receive the same high-quality service they have come to expect from the agency.

“We are absolutely thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Jackson Insurance Solutions as the newest addition to the Inszone family,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “New Mexico becoming the 11th state in our ever-growing network marks a significant milestone for us. Jackson Insurance Solutions’ stellar reputation in the Albuquerque community perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional services. We are excited to leverage their expertise to better serve clients in the Southwest region and ensure a seamless experience as we embark on this exciting new journey together.”

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 42 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Utah, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.

Contacts

Inszone Insurance

Chris Walters – CEO

714-619-5620

cwalters@inszoneins.com

