Insurity’s Underwriting Solution Ranked in Top Quadrant of Celent’s Underwriting Workbench Report for North America and Global Markets

Insurity’s Sure Underwriting solution was recognized for its advanced functionality in workflow automation, risk analysis, and underwriting support

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its inclusion in Celent’s latest report, “ Unlocking Underwriting Success: The Rise of Underwriting Workbenches” for both the North America and Global markets. Insurity was placed in the top quadrant of the vendor evaluation, which recognizes underwriting solutions with both strong decisioning tools and strong efficiency features. Insurity’s Sure Underwriting was highlighted for its innovative approach to underwriting, offering P&C carriers advanced technology to streamline and enhance their underwriting processes.





Sure Underwriting is designed to support multiple lines of business, providing comprehensive workflow automation, decision support, and real-time data analytics that put carriers and MGAs on a path to underwrite with greater speed and accuracy. Sure Underwriting delivers robust functionality, enabling insurers and intermediaries to optimize every stage of the underwriting process. With features like automated alerts, task generation, and peer review support, the solution ensures underwriters can effectively manage their workflows and priorities. Advanced reporting capabilities, including business intelligence tools and ad hoc reporting, provide insurers with deep operational insights.

“ Underwriting workbenches have emerged as powerful tools that enhance decision making and drive operational efficiency,” said Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent’s North American insurance practice. “ Sure Underwriting showed broad capabilities in both of these areas delivering significant benefits to insurers.”

Insurity continues to invest in its underwriting solutions, leveraging shared technology and analytics to enhance performance and innovation. These ongoing advancements ensure that Sure Underwriting not only meets the current demands of the P&C insurance industry but also remains adaptable to its evolving landscape, keeping it at the forefront of underwriting innovation.

“ We are honored to be recognized by Celent in their latest report for our underwriting solution,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “ Sure Underwriting empowers carriers and MGAs with the tools they need to make faster, data-driven decisions while reducing complexity in their workflows. Our continued investment in underwriting technology underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help P&C carriers stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

To learn more about how Insurity’s cloud-based solutions can benefit your organization, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com