Insurity’s AI Solutions Improve Policyholder Experience by Cutting Down Support Time by 75%

Insurers leveraging Insurity’s AI tools and services benefit from higher policyholder satisfaction, enhanced operational efficiency, and increased profitability

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it has expanded its strength in AI-driven solutions for P&C insurance, thanks to its cloud-native AI software. Insurity has been a clear market leader in analytics and its investment in AI technologies builds on this core strength for the company.





Insurity’s cloud-native AI solutions are purpose-built to address the specific needs of P&C insurance and transform the policyholder experience. Insurity’s always-on, AI-powered support suite offers 24/7 availability, allowing policyholders to access instant support at any time through their preferred communication channels and eliminate the frustration of long wait times. This is especially critical for insurers who may face large increases in claims after natural disasters or other major events. By using AI smartly in these cases, insurers can serve their policyholders faster during the critical days after a natural disaster. Insurers using Insurity’s AI have experienced a 75% reduction in average support time, significantly enhancing the policyholder experience and improving operational productivity.

Insurity is already the public cloud leader, with more than 330 of its customers deployed in AWS and Azure. These investments in cloud technologies enable Insurity’s software to quickly plug into the emerging AI technologies, APIs, and microservices that are easily accessed through public cloud technologies. Along with its own investments in analytics and AI, Insurity’s robust cloud infrastructure is breaking new ground in transforming the future of insurance operations.

“ Our commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology significantly outpaces that of our competitors,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “ Insurity’s AI investments are poised to transform P&C insurance. With our current AI tools, insurers can now deliver faster, more personalized service without sacrificing profitability, setting a new standard in customer experience. We are excited to keep bringing a wide array of AI-based tools and applications to P&C insurers.”

To learn more about how Insurity’s AI solutions can benefit your organization, please get in touch with Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

