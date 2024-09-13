Insurity Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Top 50 for 2024, Recognized by the Industry’s Leading Authority in Financial Technology

IDC Financial Insights ranks top enterprises worldwide serving the financial services industry

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced it was categorized as a 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 50 solution provider. Insurity was recognized for its continued investments in its business and the comprehensive strength of its portfolio, showcasing the breadth and depth of its solutions for the insurance industry. The elite list features the technology companies from around the globe that are focused on providing solutions to the financial services and FinTech industries.





“ Being recognized in the IDC FinTech Rankings highlights our focus on delivering technology that directly addresses the evolving needs of P&C insurers,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “ Insurity is committed to providing solutions that enhance underwriting accuracy, streamline claims processing, and improve data-driven decision-making, helping our customers stay ahead in a competitive market.”

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be over $800 billion (USD) by 2026.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Insurity and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 50, represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year’s findings that is available to view or download.

Insurity’s success is driven by its robust portfolio of cloud-based solutions designed to streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and enable digital transformation across the insurance sector. Insurity’s innovative policy, billing, claims, and analytics offerings have positioned it as a leader in providing advanced technology solutions tailored to the unique needs of insurers.

