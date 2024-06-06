Insurity Named Qlik’s North America OEM Partner of the Year for 2023

Insurity is recognized for Outstanding Achievement, Innovation and Joint Customer Success with Qlik

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Qlik has recognized it as the North America OEM Partner of the Year of 2023. The strategic partnership between Qlik and Insurity creates new opportunities for P&C carriers to thread analytics throughout platforms and apply analytic insights across the data-to-decision workflows.





Every year, the Qlik Annual Partner Awards honor partners who excel in delivering innovative and effective data solutions. These awards recognize significant impacts in enabling more remarkable customer outcomes globally and within specific regions. Through dedication and expertise, award winners help organizations transform data into meaningful results, setting new standards for success in our industry. This celebration highlights the commitment to excellence and the crucial role of partners in collective achievements.

Insurity’s partnership with Qlik leverages Qlik’s embedded capabilities to transform raw data into insightful analysis and high-quality visualizations. This collaboration enhances Insurity’s suite of tools for insurance operators, ensuring consistent data delivery and enabling quick, accurate decision-making. With Qlik, Insurity has accelerated Business Intelligence product development, achieving 70% time savings as it delivers new products. This partnership empowers P&C carriers to seamlessly integrate analytics across platforms, evolving from data-rich to insight-driven organizations.

“ We are proud to honor our partners for their exceptional contributions to simplifying data complexity and driving clear, tangible business outcomes for our joint customers globally,” said David Zember, Senior Vice President of WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. “ This award underscores our mutual dedication to building strong data foundations that are essential for future advancements, including AI. Together, we enable businesses to prepare for and adapt to evolving technological demands, ensuring they remain competitive and data-driven.”

“ We are delighted to be named Qlik’s North America OEM Partner of the Year,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer of Insurity. “ This award is a testament to our successful collaboration with Qlik. Their expertise in delivering end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud solutions to technology and software providers, combined with Insurity’s deep cloud expertise, 500+ customers, and digital enablement strategy, enables more P&C carriers to maximize their analytic capabilities.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

© 2024 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hutchinson



Insurity



Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com