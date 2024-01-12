Insurity is Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment on Low-code Technology Providers in P&C Insurance

Insurity’s cloud-based solution for personal lines carriers was recognized for enabling insurers to stay agile and flexible in a changing market

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it was recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for its cloud-based solution, Sure Personal. Trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers, Insurity is the largest cloud-based P&C software provider, with over 330 customers in Azure and AWS.





The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a respected industry assessment that provides an objective, data-driven, and comparative evaluation of providers’ market impact, vision, and capability. Insurity’s position in this matrix reflects its dedication to innovation and customer success. Insurity’s placement in the PEAK Matrix is based on a thorough evaluation of its market impact and the ability to deliver services effectively. This includes its global reach, portfolio mix, value delivered to clients, and overall vision and strategy.

This recognition highlights Insurity’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional service in the insurance software industry. Sure Personal, an essential product in Insurity’s extensive portfolio, has been acknowledged for its advanced capabilities and impact on the market.

Insurity’s cloud-based Sure Personal Suite improves speed to market, customer satisfaction, and efficiency on one scalable, configurable platform. Sure Personal empowers insurers to rapidly deploy new products and enhancements with an intuitive, simple, and fast no-code toolset. Insurers can speed risk selection by 50% with third-party data and advanced analytics, dramatically improving operational efficiency and the customer experience.

“ Being recognized by Everest Group’s latest PEAK Matrix assessment is a testament to Insurity’s innovative Personal Lines suite, digital insurance service offering, and continuous commitment to excellence,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer of Insurity. “ Sure Personal is designed to empower our clients with a scalable and intuitive low-code platform that provides a faster claims processing experience, improved risk assessment, and the ability to launch new products quickly. This recognition reinforces our market leadership and resolve to keep advancing in the insurance technology space.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

